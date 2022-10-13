The Polestar Electric Roadster Has No Right Looking This Good

The Polestar O2 Concept really wasn't meant to overshadow the new 2024 Polestar 3. In fact, you could well argue that a 2+2 electric convertible really has no right existing in today's EV market at all, given the trends of shoppers and the relentless practicality of pragmatic automakers. Weirdly, though, even when Polestar was showing off just how mainstream it can be, it still couldn't quite resist highlighting its playful side, too.

Nobody can accuse Polestar of being halfhearted with the debut of its first all-electric SUV. It invited SlashGear along with nearly 1,000 media, dealers, and customers to a huge event in Copenhagen, Denmark to pull the wraps off the third car in the Polestar family, a striking five-seater premium SUV aiming to take on rivals like Tesla's Model Y and the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.

The enthusiasm isn't misplaced. While the Polestar 2, the relatively affordable all-electric fastback four-door that has been on sale for a couple of years now, has been a success for the brand, there's no escaping the reality that crossovers and SUVs are where the market is swinging. What's interesting is that Polestar isn't entirely willing to go all-in on where those winds of change are blowing.