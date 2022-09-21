Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Will Watch You As You Drive And May Even Take Control

Automatic safety features like emergency braking and lane detection systems have been around for a few years now, and many vehicles are equipped with these features as standard. The features use sensors and algorithms to prevent the car from crashing.

Today, Volvo announced that it's made huge strides in making cars much safer by looking not only at the road, but also at the driver behind the wheel. The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV will be the first production vehicle featuring what the brand is calling its "driver understanding system." Volvo claims the system will make the EX90 one of the safest cars on the market when it's revealed on November 9th.

Volvo says the driver understanding system will act as an ever-vigilant copilot of sorts and do its best to prevent any harm from befalling its driver or the vehicle itself. While not an outright artificial intelligence driving you around like Iron-Man's JARVIS or Master Chief's Cortana from the world of fiction, Volvo claims its system can "understand" the driver over time.