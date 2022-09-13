Apple October 2022 Event Rumored To Bring New iPad And Macs

Anyone following Apple's product launch schedules for the past few years might be aware that the company typically hosts four distinct launch events every year. These events are spread across the entire calendar year and target different product segments. This year, through September 2022, we have witnessed three Apple events — beginning with the company's Spring event titled "Peak Performance," held on March 8.

Apple's first 2022 event saw the announcement of four new products — the iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. A little over a month later, at WWDC 2022, Apple announced the new M2 processor and the first two products based on the chip — the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro. In addition, WWDC 2022 also served as a launch platform for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple's most recent event — held less than a week ago — saw the company announce the next generation of iPhones. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, the "Far Out" event also witnessed the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8, the second generation Apple AirPods Pro, and a completely new smartwatch for extra-rugged extreme sports professionals — the Apple Watch Ultra.

If historical precedent is anything to go by, there is a good chance that Apple could host another event before 2022 draws to a close. This final event for 2022 — likely to be held in October — will likely witness the launch of a refreshed lineup of iPad and macOS devices.