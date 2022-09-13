Apple October 2022 Event Rumored To Bring New iPad And Macs
Anyone following Apple's product launch schedules for the past few years might be aware that the company typically hosts four distinct launch events every year. These events are spread across the entire calendar year and target different product segments. This year, through September 2022, we have witnessed three Apple events — beginning with the company's Spring event titled "Peak Performance," held on March 8.
Apple's first 2022 event saw the announcement of four new products — the iPhone SE, iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. A little over a month later, at WWDC 2022, Apple announced the new M2 processor and the first two products based on the chip — the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro. In addition, WWDC 2022 also served as a launch platform for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.
Apple's most recent event — held less than a week ago — saw the company announce the next generation of iPhones. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, the "Far Out" event also witnessed the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8, the second generation Apple AirPods Pro, and a completely new smartwatch for extra-rugged extreme sports professionals — the Apple Watch Ultra.
If historical precedent is anything to go by, there is a good chance that Apple could host another event before 2022 draws to a close. This final event for 2022 — likely to be held in October — will likely witness the launch of a refreshed lineup of iPad and macOS devices.
Apple October 2022 event: What to expect
Having already announced the first few products based on the new M2 chip, Apple will likely use the October event to expand its M2-based product portfolio. According to noted Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, Apple could announce a handful of iPad Pro models — all powered by the M2 chips — at the October event. Along with the new M2 chip, these models may also launch with support for MagSafe wireless charging. There have also been talks about the new iPad Pro modes getting new four-pin connectors on the top and bottom edges of the device.
In addition to these iPad Pro models, the event could also witness the launch of a redesigned 10th-Generation iPad. This model is rumored to feature a larger 10.5-inch display, a flat-edged chassis, and a prominent camera hump. This refreshed entry-level iPad will likely come powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip.
Alongside the refreshed iPads, the October 2022 event will likely see the launch of several M2-based Mac products. According to Gurman, these products may include refreshed M2 variants of the Mac Mini, Macbook Pro, and Mac Pro models. The likelihood of the M2-powered Mac Pro being announced at the October event is a distinct possibility, considering the fact that Apple already teased the product during the March 2022 event. In addition to the refreshed iPads and Macs, there have been rumors about Apple announcing an Apple TV model with an A14 chip at the October 2022 event.