As many of you have surely viewed on our liveblog coverage of the 2026 LA Auto Show, Hyundai debuted an absolute bombshell in the compact segment: the all-new 2027 Elantra. Needless to say, I'm a massive fan of the car. For one, it looks like something out of "Cyberpunk 2077" in all the right ways — sharp angles, premium features, a retro-futuristic themed interior, and so much more. I had a feeling that this car would make waves online, and I was right — perusing forums, Reddit, various Discord group chats, car meets, whatever — people were talking about it. Frankly, it's the most I've ever heard people discuss a Hyundai Elantra before, and I wanted more.

So I took a pre-emptive step. Because I was boots-on-the-ground at the show, I was able to get a couple of one-on-one interviews, one of which was particularly eye-opening concerning the philosophy behind the new Elantra. Meaning, what sort of target demographic and design architecture was Hyundai aiming for here, what are the future plans for the Elantra, and all the little idiosyncrasies the company is particularly proud of that weren't mentioned in the livestream.

I discussed all this and more with John Simmons, Senior Group Manager of Product Planning at Hyundai North America, in a candid hour-long sit-down in front of the stunning blue prototype Elantra. Frankly, I never thought I'd say this in my decades-long studies of cars, but I'm genuinely more excited to see what's up with the budget-focused Elantra than something like the Tesla Roadster. I know that's a bold statement to some, so allow me to quantify exactly why I think this car is so special, with a little help from some insider knowledge.