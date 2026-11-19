The 2026 LA Auto Show officially begins tomorrow, but before it kicks off, we've got a full day of speakers and announcements at AutoMobility LA to look forward to. Many companies are saving their biggest reveals for the main show, but Hyundai is going big by revealing the 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid today. The company's reveal event is slated to begin at 12:05 PM ET/9:05 AM PT, and it'll be livestreaming on HyundaiUSA's YouTube channel.

We can expect to hear from three familiar faces at Hyundai North America today: Randy Parker, President and CEO; Brad Arnold, Chief Designer; and Olabisi Boyle, Senior Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy. Since the event is only scheduled to run for a half-hour, we'll probably only have time for reveals of the 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid, though Hyundai does note that it will have the all-new Tuscon on display at its booth throughout the LA Auto Show.

While it might be a little too early for Hyundai to spill all the details on the 2028 Elantra Hybrid, we can expect to learn a lot about its non-hybrid counterpart for 2027. Check back closer to the event's start time for more on the future of the Elantra!