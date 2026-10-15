Tesla Roadster Reveal Live Updates: Long-Awaited EV Sports Car Gets Its Big Launch

After years of build up, Tesla is finally ready to reveal its next-generation Roadster. This moment has been a long time coming: after discontinuing the original Roadster (which also served Tesla's first production car) way back in 2012, the company announced a follow up in 2017, with plans to start production sometime in 2020. Nine years, one global pandemic, and numerous delays later, we're still waiting on Tesla's Roadster successor, but that wait ends tonight.

Tesla and Elon Musk have been teasing this event since the beginning of September, and it was originally slated to happen on October 1. Obviously, that didn't happen, but it seems that all systems are go for tonight's reveal, which will kick off at 7:55 p.m. CT/8:55 p.m. ET in McGregor, Texas. The reveal is even happening outdoors at a SpaceX test site, which suggests that we'll get to see the Roadster in action.

While we've caught a few glimpses at prototypes throughout the years, specifications are still mostly up in the air. That said, there have been some intriguing nuggets of information dropped here and there, such as the claim that the Roadster will be capable of going zero to 60 in just 1.9 seconds. Despite the mystery surrounding the new Roadster, one thing's for sure: It's going to be expensive, with deposits alone clocking in at an eye-watering $50,000.

We'll be liveblogging throughout the entire show, so be sure to check back with us closer to event time for all you need to know about the next-generation Roadster!