Tesla Patent Teases 'Electric Fan Car' That Sucks Itself To The Road At Any Speed

The story of the second-generation Tesla Roadster has been extremely long and, at times, farcical. It was way back in the fall of 2017 — almost a decade ago — when Elon Musk first showed off the highly anticipated follow-up to the original Tesla Roadster, which was the company's first production vehicle.

While Tesla made bold claims about the new Roadster's performance, it eventually became clear the car wasn't anywhere near production-ready, and nine years later we are still waiting for it. Finally, at long last, it seems like Tesla is ready to do a version 2.0 of the Tesla Roadster event, with a scheduled October date that's sent speculation into overdrive.

Much of that speculation centers on what tricks or unique engineering the Roadster will use to elevate its performance. One possibility, based on a recent patent discovery, is that Tesla may use a ducted electric fan system to produce downforce and keep the car glued to the road (via Electrek). Notably, the patent filing doesn't name the Roadster specifically and actually shows a completely different car in its drawings — but by process of elimination, it suggests the new Roadster would likely be the car that this technology debuts on.