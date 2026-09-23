Tesla's Troubled Roadster Might Finally Have A Real Release Date

Unlike other automakers, Tesla doesn't have many models in its lineup. So when the company introduces a new vehicle, fans and prospective buyers often take notice. This is especially true of the company's next-generation Roadster. The long-delayed car was announced around 10 years ago and is yet to see the light of day as of late 2026, despite many big promises on Elon Musk's part.

On September 12, Tesla posted a graphic with the text "10.01" on X, along with the caption "Go for launch." The first comment on the post also came from the Tesla account and included a link to the Roadster's landing page on the automaker's website. The page itself is practically empty, except for a countdown timer and the image from the post on X. Tesla CEO Elon Musk later replied that the date is for the new Roadster's unveiling, not for its launch — but the automaker's confidence suggests we might see it sooner rather than later.

As of this writing, Tesla has not released further details about the October event, nor has it revealed when the Roadster will enter production or be released. While Musk has personally responded to some replies on Tesla's announcement post, he has also not revealed any more details about the unveiling or the Roadster itself.