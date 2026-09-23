Tesla's Troubled Roadster Might Finally Have A Real Release Date
Unlike other automakers, Tesla doesn't have many models in its lineup. So when the company introduces a new vehicle, fans and prospective buyers often take notice. This is especially true of the company's next-generation Roadster. The long-delayed car was announced around 10 years ago and is yet to see the light of day as of late 2026, despite many big promises on Elon Musk's part.
On September 12, Tesla posted a graphic with the text "10.01" on X, along with the caption "Go for launch." The first comment on the post also came from the Tesla account and included a link to the Roadster's landing page on the automaker's website. The page itself is practically empty, except for a countdown timer and the image from the post on X. Tesla CEO Elon Musk later replied that the date is for the new Roadster's unveiling, not for its launch — but the automaker's confidence suggests we might see it sooner rather than later.
As of this writing, Tesla has not released further details about the October event, nor has it revealed when the Roadster will enter production or be released. While Musk has personally responded to some replies on Tesla's announcement post, he has also not revealed any more details about the unveiling or the Roadster itself.
The Roadster's long road to production
Tesla initially announced the second-gen Roadster in 2017. Back then, the company promised an all-electric, four-seat sports car with three electric motors. The $200,000 car would accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, reach 100 mph in 4.2 seconds, and exceed 250 mph. The Roadster's 200-kWh battery was said to provide as much as 620 miles of highway range.
However, the new Roadster has missed several production targets since 2017. The expected 2020 launch was moved up to 2023, with supply-chain problems being blamed for the delay. But when 2023 came and went, a new production date of 2024 was on the table. But by February of that year, Elon Musk said the company had planned to finish and reveal the Roadster's production design by the end of the year. But that date didn't materialize either, and Tesla then began looking to 2025.
But those delays haven't just affected Tesla, as they have also left buyers waiting years for cars they've already paid money to reserve. The standard version of the Roadster originally required $5,000 at the time of reservation and another $45,000 within 10 days, a $50,000 deposit that some buyers were trying to get back by 2025. That's a lot of money, but not as much as the $250,000 that buyers who wanted the limited Founders Series version of the Roadster had to pay. As of November 2025, thousands of those reservations were reportedly still outstanding, despite the car having missed several production targets.