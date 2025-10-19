8 Years After The Tesla Roadster Was Announced, Buyers Want Their $50,000 Back

Reading the Tesla Roadster Reservation Agreement carefully could give anyone who has already plunked down a $50,000 deposit mixed feelings. The agreement specifically states that the Roadster is "still under development at the time you entered into

this Agreement and so we cannot guarantee when your vehicle will actually be delivered." The agreement also states that customer deposits will not be held in escrow or a trust, which means that there are few restrictions on how Tesla can use that money. The document also says that the deposit alone "does not constitute the purchase or order of a vehicle" and further establishes that unless a legitimate purchase agreement has been signed that the "Reservation may be cancelled at any time through your Tesla Account and for any reason, by either you or us, in which case you will receive a full refund of your Reservation Payment."

It also requires potential disputes to be resolved through arbitration, which effectively prevents class-action lawsuits. In summary, the agreement gives Tesla the legal flexibility to delay the Roadster and string customers along for as long as it likes, although the promise of a refund is in digital writing. The Cybertruck was subject to a half-dozen recalls in 2024, but at least that model made it to production. As for what happened to the Tesla Roadster, it's safe to take any news from Tesla or Musk with a tiny grain of salt since no concrete information regarding the model has been forthcoming since it was first discussed two presidential terms ago.