Hyundai's Redesigned 2027 Tucson Is Better Than It Needs To Be, But It Could Be Even Better

Hyundai Motor Group is the overachiever of the auto industry. Like a fanatically motivated high schooler messing up the grading curve for the rest of the class, Hyundai consistently manages to deliver above and beyond what the assignment demands.

It would be impressive enough if Hyundai consistently delivered cars with daring styling, impressive quality, and good value across one brand. That it also has the bandwidth to do the same with its Kia and Genesis brands is actually kind of obnoxious. Car enthusiasts know that it wasn't always this way, that Hyundai was once a laughingstock known for making chintzy cars that appealed to those who paid attention to the base price and nothing else.

Those days are so far in the past, though, and Hyundai's performance has been so impressive of late, that if anything Korea's main automaker needs to be graded with more scrutiny than its mostly-flailing competition. That's the attitude I brought to a preview of the redesigned 2027 Hyundai Tucson—a very important new model for the automaker and its customers alike.