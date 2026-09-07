Hyundai Has Decided To Charge Extra For An Extremely Basic Car Feature In Some Vehicles

After decades of treating the instrument cluster as standard on all vehicles, Hyundai is now making it an extra-cost feature for entry-level versions of two new models. With this move, Hyundai is taking something most people would consider a fundamental piece of equipment and turning it into nothing more than an optional accessory simply because it's digital now.

It's happening with two specific models so far: The Elantra, one of the most successful models in Hyundai's history, and the new Ioniq 3. Both can be purchased without the slim 9.9-inch digital display that traditionally sits within the driver's line of sight. If you want an instrument cluster, buyers have to either move to a more expensive trim, or in the Elantra Avante's case, pay an additional 350,000 won (about $255). Worse, in the United Kingdom, the upcoming, potentially pricey Ioniq 3 doesn't get the driver display until its second trim level.

Whether in Asia or Europe, opting for the most basic versions of these cars would leave the person behind the wheel without a dedicated place to see their vehicle's speed or other important warnings. Obviously, that's not going to fly (or, rather, drive). For all intents and purposes, Hyundai is seemingly forcing drivers to pay for something that should be standard, as people need to know that info and need to be able to find it where it's always been, not look to the center screen for it.