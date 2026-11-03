Your Truck Could Be Considered A 'Car' Thanks To This Federal Rule Change

Much like back in 1973, we're in the midst of a new Oil Crisis. Oil reserves have reached record lows and the price of fuel is skyrocketing to previously unprecedented levels. Moreover, with a plethora of huge, inefficient trucks clogging American roads, the automotive industry is ill-equipped to weather the storm. Enter the all-new Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Rule III, or SAFE Rule, as the U.S. government promises to reclassify these vehicles as "cars." Or, at least, some of them. In what it calls a "sweeping recalibration," the new mandate effectively redefines the concept of a light truck, but it's a deceptively nuanced one that requires a bit of contextualization.

The story begins in 1973 with the Malaise Era, a period of automotive development marked by the rejection of gas-guzzling American V8s in favor of compact imports that sipped fuel, like the very first Honda Civic. It single-handedly changed the course of automotive history practically overnight, literally rewriting the rules for what even constitutes a car in the first place. This marked the beginning of Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements being installed, a law that mandated all manufacturers hit strict fleet-wide economy requirements.

Fast forward to 2026, and decades of development has emboldened automakers. Most have found refuge in a specific loophole — the difference between a car and a light truck. In short, light trucks don't need to meet as stringent demands for fuel economy as cars, so it saves R&D time for automakers. It's that rule that SAFE addresses, altering the criteria for what is considered a "light truck" to reflect modern sensibilities.