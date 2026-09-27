Here's The Salary You Need To Make To Buy A New Car In Your State

Unless you're lucky enough to live in a walkable city like New York or San Francisco, chances are you'll need a car to get around. For hundreds of millions of Americans, owning a car is as vital as owning a phone — cars allow you to get from Point A to B, after all. Forget the romanticism of freedom or the status they provide. Having a good, reliable car provides the average American with the means to get to school or work, buy groceries, visit friends, and so on. It's also a major household expense for a lot of people.

First and foremost: What car do we use? For one, plenty of cars are still around for less than $30k, including ubiquitous models like the Toyota Corolla. In 2026, a brand-new Toyota Corolla runs for $22,965 at MSRP, so let's call that $28,000 out the door. For simplicity's sake, we'll round it up to $30,000 even and assume you get a few options.

The average new car in America recently exceeded $50,000, though it now stands at a relatively quaint $49,855 as of Q2 2026. But as we all know, the dealerships need to put food on their tables as well, so let's go ahead and round that up to $55,000 for a blanket estimate. That's $55,000 for the average new car in the United States, which is far outside many people's individual budgets.

Ultimately, here's a good conversion: We're using the average price of $30,000 weighed against 10 percent of your income, including expenses like gas and maintenance. You can buy the car and barely drive it and stretch the budget thinner; this is more for daily commuters. That said, let's take a look.