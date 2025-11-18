Ranked: US States With The Highest Car Insurance Rates

Owning a car comes with the understanding that you've invested in a consistent money drain. It's necessary to get from point A to B, especially if you don't live in a particularly walkable city with proper public transportation, but that won't necessarily take the sting out of your wallet. Besides actually purchasing the car, you'll need to maintain and pay insurance premiums to significantly reduce the possibility of hefty expenses sneaking up on you.

A million and one things could go wrong during your car ownership; accidents, thefts, and even natural disasters can burn a hole in your pocket without coverage. It's why car insurance is required by law in virtually every state in the U.S. (except for New Hampshire). The exact minimum payable amount varies from state to state due to a bevy of factors: frequency of lawsuits, number of claims, and whether you're in a "no-fault" state. If you're looking for how to save a few bucks, SlashGear has covered your options to get cheaper car insurance.

However, for the purposes of this article, we'll not be dealing with minimums. Instead, we'll look at the more realistic annual cost of full coverage. The average driver in America spends $2,149 on insurance premiums for full coverage in a year per Forbes – again, this figure depends on factors such as age, credit score, vehicle type, and location. Location is our primary concern, so here are the five states in the U.S. with the highest car insurance rates.