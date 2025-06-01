What Happens To All The Flooded Cars In Florida?

Floridians have to deal with extreme weather on a regular basis, and so are well versed in preparing their houses and vehicles to withstand damage. However, the most extreme weather will cause damage no matter how much preparation they do. One of the most common causes of vehicle damage in Florida is flooding, which can cause all kinds of costly issues for owners. If too much water gets in the car's engine, the engine can become hydrolocked, and water ingress can also damage a vehicle's electrical systems and lead to excessive corrosion. Some flood damaged cars are written off and subsequently scrapped, but others are repaired and sold on to used car buyers.

If you're looking to buy a used car, you'll want to steer well clear of flood-damaged cars in most cases. Even if it has been repaired and appears to be in working order at first glance, the car's electrical systems may still have been damaged, and hidden rust might become an issue in the longer term. Unfortunately, identifying a flood-damaged car isn't always straightforward. In Florida, cars that are reported as having flood damage will have an identifying brand on their title. However, if a car is damaged by flooding and then repaired in another state, it won't always be clearly marked.