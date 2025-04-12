What Does It Mean If A Car Has A Branded Title?

If you're planning to buy a used car, you might come across deals that seem too good to be true. If a car seems unexpectedly cheap, take a closer look at the title to see if it's "branded." A branded title can mean a lot of things. It doesn't necessarily mean you should walk away from the car, but it does mean you should go in with your eyes wide open.

In the United States, a vehicle's title is a legal document of ownership detailing important historical and legal information about the car. When a vehicle has a branded title, it means that it has experienced a significant event or condition that has impacted its value, safety, or overall integrity. These events are serious enough that the title is permanently marked to reflect its history.

There are dozens of different kinds of branded titles, and the names can vary slightly depending on which state you're in. We'll explain the five most common brands and look at what the risks are when buying a car with a branded title.