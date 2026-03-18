The Gas In CA Is Completely Different From The Rest Of The US - Here's Why

Assuming you aren't currently hiding under a very large rock, you've likely noticed that gas prices spiked dramatically in early March. Pain at the pump can be attributed to the war in Iran, specifically the difficulty of getting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all exported oil and natural gas typically passes. Until recently, gas prices were relatively low, averaging just below $3 a gallon in the U.S. At time of writing, the average price of a gallon is $3.79, but of course, you may pay more or less depending on where you live.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas can currently be found in Oklahoma, where residents will pay about $3.20, and residents of the Golden State are getting hit the hardest. Californians are paying more than $5.53 per gallon as of mid-March. One station in Los Angeles raised prices to more than $8 a gallon. Why is gas so much more expensive in California, especially when the state is home to several refineries? It all comes down to science — the formula of the gas, to be specific.

Fuel standards differ from state to state and often reflect local air quality needs. The federal Clean Air Act sets national standards but permits states to set their own specialized programs. In 1996, California's Air Resources Board mandated that the state sell a unique blend to help reduce pollution. It's cleaner than gas sold elsewhere, but more expensive to make because it requires more processing. Because California is the only state with this requirement, it can't simply import gas from other states.