5 Motor Oil Brands That Are Manufactured In America

Engines need motor oil to run smoothly. It lubricates moving parts, reduces friction, minimizes wear, regulates engine temperature... it even helps keep the engine clean. That's why it's so important to choose a quality engine oil. Here in the United States, the market for automotive engine oil is both massive and competitive — offering drivers a mix of both international giants and homegrown brands.

American manufacturing means shorter supply chains, better quality control, and greater economic support for local industries and workers alike. For environmentally conscious consumers, buying American-made can also bring peace of mind about reducing the carbon footprint that comes with worldwide shipping and logistics.

All major positives, without a doubt. That's why we've brought together five major motor oil brands that are manufactured in the United States. From Castrol to Valvoline and every one in between, each of these companies plays a massive role in the American-made engine oil market.