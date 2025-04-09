5 Motor Oil Brands That Are Manufactured In America
Engines need motor oil to run smoothly. It lubricates moving parts, reduces friction, minimizes wear, regulates engine temperature... it even helps keep the engine clean. That's why it's so important to choose a quality engine oil. Here in the United States, the market for automotive engine oil is both massive and competitive — offering drivers a mix of both international giants and homegrown brands.
American manufacturing means shorter supply chains, better quality control, and greater economic support for local industries and workers alike. For environmentally conscious consumers, buying American-made can also bring peace of mind about reducing the carbon footprint that comes with worldwide shipping and logistics.
All major positives, without a doubt. That's why we've brought together five major motor oil brands that are manufactured in the United States. From Castrol to Valvoline and every one in between, each of these companies plays a massive role in the American-made engine oil market.
Castrol motor oil has facilities in Louisiana and Pennsylvania
Although BP PLC is a British multinational oil and gas company, its Castrol brand is American through and through. You might have even seen it in someone's garage or at a local service center. Known for its innovation in synthetic motor oils, Castrol offers a range of high-performance products, including the popular EDGE and GTX lines. These oils are trusted by drivers who need strong engine protection, especially in high-stress or high-mileage conditions.
In the end, it doesn't matter that its global headquarters are in London when Castrol maintains such a strong manufacturing presence in the United States. More specifically, at its blending and packaging facilities in Port Allen, Louisiana, and Warminster, Pennsylvania. Castrol's commitment to the U.S. market also shows up through partnerships and sponsorships, including a recent agreement naming it the Official Motor Oil Partner of the NBA and WNBA.
Mobil 1 motor oil is made and shipped out of Texas
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies not just in the United States but the world over. One of its key manufacturing hubs is located in its home state's very own Beaumont, where Mobil 1 is produced and packaged for North American markets. Also worth noting is that, beyond its Texas facility, the company also has global production centers in Singapore.
As ExxonMobil's flagship motor oil, Mobil 1 offers an advanced synthetic formulation and reliable performance in extreme temperatures and high-stress driving conditions. It's used by professional race teams and high-end manufacturers, not to mention everyday drivers looking for dependable engine protection. Interestingly, it's also the official motor oil recommended for Porsches, Bentleys, and the full lineup of Chevy car brands. Chevrolet's parent, General Motors, is another huge American manufacturer in the automobile space. The two are a match made in car heaven.
Phillips 66 makes motor oil in America and abroad
Phillips 66 Lubricants, based in Houston, Texas, has a long-standing reputation in the American energy and automotive sectors. The company is a major producer of engine oils and lubricants with a corporate legacy that spans over a century. Alas, Phillips 66 keeps most of the details about its production facilities on an internal, need-to-know basis. Nevertheless, the company is known to operate multiple refineries and blending plants within the United States (including one in California).
Phillips 66's most well-known product lines (like Kendall Motor Oil and Phillips 66 Shield) are used by professional mechanics, auto dealerships, and individual consumers across the country. You'll find them at Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, JET, and Coop fueling stations all over the U.S. The company's deep roots in American manufacturing, combined with its focus on innovation and performance, definitely make it a reliable choice for those who want domestically produced motor oil.
Pennzoil is made throughout the U.S.
It might be headquartered in the Netherlands, but Shell has extensive operations throughout the United States thanks to its American subsidiary, fittingly named Shell USA. One of the company's most recognizable and trusted American brands is Pennzoil: a motor oil with deep roots in U.S. automotive history dating back to Oil City, Pennsylvania circa 1913. Pennzoil gained popularity over a century ago during the rise of the automobile and has remained a go-to brand for drivers seeking high-performance motor oil.
Pennzoil has been based in Texas since the 1960s. They're a great choice for more than just car engines, too: Pennzoil is also the nation's official recommended motorcycle oil brand for BMW Motorrad and Ducati, the latter for over 20 years. You've probably seen their logo plastered on hoods at more than a few NASCAR races, as well. It doesn't get any more American than that.
Valvoline is based in Kentucky
With a history that dates back to 1866, Valvoline is undoubtedly one of the most authentically American motor oil brands. It was founded by Dr. John Ellis all the way back in 1866 when Ellis discovered the benefits of using petroleum on steam engines. Since then, Valvoline has grown into a globally recognized company that has its headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. The company moved to its current space in 2017, but has been in Kentucky for more than 30 years.
Valvoline produces a full lineup of automotive lubricants, including conventional, synthetic blend, and full synthetic oils. It also operates one of the largest quick-lube service networks in the U.S. — Maybe you've heard of Valvoline Instant Oil Change? With approximately 1,700 locations nationwide, Valvoline's widespread presence makes it both a product manufacturer and a direct service provider. That's not something every American-made motor oil company can say.