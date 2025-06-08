Why So Many Luxury Cars Are Registered In Montana (Even If They Live In Another State)

You might've noticed an unusual uptick in Montana license plates when driving around town. You might also have noticed that those Big Sky Country badges are, quite often, affixed to vehicles that require an elevated tax bracket to claim ownership of. In and of itself, that is not particularly unusual; as any "Yellowstone" fan can confirm, more and more wealthy individuals are taking over property in the state. No, the real anomaly about some of the world's fastest supercars sporting Montana plates is that so many are turning up so far from the borders of Montana proper.

Advertisement

It will likely come as no surprise that the license plate disparity is particularly noticeable in states like California and New Jersey that are known to have higher property taxes and stricter automobile emissions standards. But there's a good reason that many of the most expensive cars on the market, like Lamborghinis, are sporting Montana plates outside of the state. Registering a vehicle in Montana allows owners to circumvent whatever taxes and emissions restrictions might be applicable within the borders of their own state. And yes, that practice is perfectly legal.

As hard as that might be to believe, the practice is possible due to a loophole in the state of Montana that allows owners to register their vehicle there even if they do not claim local residency or have a Montana driver's license. On top of that, the state of Montana does not currently require vehicle emissions tests or annual inspections.

Advertisement