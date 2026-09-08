Want To Slow Down Rust From Forming On Your Car? This May Be A Solution

Rust: the eternal bane of every car enthusiast's existence, particularly with classics. Dailying a classic caked with rust is a ticking time bomb for your safety and your car's integrity. Nobody wants their car to rust, and certain drivers have it worse than others. Some of us live in the infamous Rust Belt — places like Michigan, Ohio, and so on. Even if you're not in a core Rust Belt state, fierce winters and salted roads are more likely to rust your vehicle. So, how do you deal with that?

There's unfortunately no straightforward answer, since a lot of information is anecdotal. Companies also love promoting an array of products, ranging from car wash facilities to full-blown bed liners.

One way to help prevent rust is to keep your car in a heated, climate-controlled garage, but that's not always an option. Unless you're storing your car, you'll be parking it outside at work, driving it on the highway, running errands, whatever. All of that involves exposing your car to agents that create rust, especially on its underside.

You ultimately have to prevent those agents from getting attached to your car in the first place. One strategy is to put up a barrier that covers key components, especially vulnerable parts like frame joints, running gear parts, structural elements, etc. You primarily need a power washer, some rust inhibitor, and knowledge of which areas to target. You'll also benefit from protecting healthy paint with wax or ceramic coating.