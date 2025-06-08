How Often Should You Really Be Washing Your Car?

Owning a car is not as easy as it seems. You need to allot time for routine maintenance, from oil changes to cosmetic but equally important tasks like keeping your ride clean. Although often overlooked by many car owners, car washing is crucial to maintaining the vehicle's appearance and preserving its condition over time. But, how often should you really wash your car?

Advertisement

Under normal driving conditions, experts recommend washing your car every two weeks or so. However, this is subject to change depending on your local weather and other environmental factors. For instance, if you live near the ocean, then your car is more prone to corrosion due to salty air. In winter-prone places where roads are commonly salted, you may need to wash your car more frequently to remove any buildup that can deteriorate the undercarriage and other hidden spots you may fail to clean thoroughly. Other factors that call for more frequent car washing include dusty rural roads, bird droppings, tree sap, bug splatter, and industrial pollution. Aside from making your car look dirty, they can also ruin its coat and paintwork.

Advertisement

Neglecting to clean your car regularly may lead to long-term problems, such as paint oxidation, rust, or even mechanical problems if the dirt has heavily infiltrated sensitive parts. Cleaning your car should not just be for aesthetic purposes, since it also serves as a form of protection and preventive care. After all, a well-maintained car is likely to perform much better than a worn-down vehicle.