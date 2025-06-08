How Often Should You Really Be Washing Your Car?
Owning a car is not as easy as it seems. You need to allot time for routine maintenance, from oil changes to cosmetic but equally important tasks like keeping your ride clean. Although often overlooked by many car owners, car washing is crucial to maintaining the vehicle's appearance and preserving its condition over time. But, how often should you really wash your car?
Under normal driving conditions, experts recommend washing your car every two weeks or so. However, this is subject to change depending on your local weather and other environmental factors. For instance, if you live near the ocean, then your car is more prone to corrosion due to salty air. In winter-prone places where roads are commonly salted, you may need to wash your car more frequently to remove any buildup that can deteriorate the undercarriage and other hidden spots you may fail to clean thoroughly. Other factors that call for more frequent car washing include dusty rural roads, bird droppings, tree sap, bug splatter, and industrial pollution. Aside from making your car look dirty, they can also ruin its coat and paintwork.
Neglecting to clean your car regularly may lead to long-term problems, such as paint oxidation, rust, or even mechanical problems if the dirt has heavily infiltrated sensitive parts. Cleaning your car should not just be for aesthetic purposes, since it also serves as a form of protection and preventive care. After all, a well-maintained car is likely to perform much better than a worn-down vehicle.
How to properly wash your car
Many car owners don't know what car washes really do to their vehicles, so they rely on these automatic washing facilities for regular cleaning. Unbeknownst to them, the brushes and high-pressure nozzles of these facilities leave behind swirl marks and scratches. They also strip or dull the car's paintwork. Manual washing is a better option for cleaning and preserving a car's appearance.
To properly wash your car by hand, start by parking in a shaded area. Direct sunlight causes the soap and water to dry quickly, leaving water marks or streaks, and you will end up cleaning your car again. Thoroughly rinse with water first to dislodge dirt and grime. This step helps prevent scratching when you apply soap or wash your car with a sponge or wash mitt. Be sure to use the best car wash soaps for your vehicle and not household cleaners like dish soap or detergent, which can strip its protective coating and damage paint.
Always work from top to bottom and clean one panel at a time. Avoid scrubbing in a circular motion since this will leave swirl marks. After washing with soap, dry the vehicle to prevent water spots from forming. Use microfiber drying towels or waffle-weave towels instead of traditional chamois cloths. The former is highly absorbent and not as abrasive. Use a silicone water blade (if available) to remove excess water before drying with a towel. Lastly, apply wax for protection against UV rays, pollutants, and water damage.
How regular car washing affects your car's resale value
Car washing or cleaning helps maintain the overall performance and beauty of your car. But more than the exterior of your vehicle, it's necessary to clean your engine bay as well to spot and prevent under-hood issues and ensure the optimum performance of your car. Additionally, cleaning the interior of your car will prevent the dashboard from cracking and keep the environment inside clean and safe for both the driver and passengers. Other popular car cleaning tips worth trying can help you carry out the task more efficiently and keep your vehicle looking as pristine and showroom-shiny as ever.
Beyond tidiness and performance, maintaining your car's cleanliness also protects its value from deteriorating quickly. A vehicle's resale value is influenced by many factors, but the condition of its exterior and interior is one of the most important during resale or trade-in negotiations. After all, a clean, well-maintained car gives prospective buyers the impression that the previous owner never neglected it and even invested in its mechanical upkeep. Any sign of issues can turn off buyers and appraisers, inadvertently diminishing the car's resale appeal. Of course, if you are not ready to commit to regularly washing your vehicle by hand for whatever reason, you can always hire someone to do the job for you. Professional detailing services — though relatively expensive — can restore your wheels' showroom look. The cost will also eventually pay for itself by boosting your car's resale value.