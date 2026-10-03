5 Muscle Car Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

Let's ask a fairly obvious but complicated question to start with: What exactly is a muscle car? It depends on who's answering, but let's look at some common qualities. A muscle car is basically a passenger car with a massive engine under the hood and little else. They're generally based on something more pedestrian — a Chevelle SS uses the same platform as a Malibu, a Barracuda came standard with a Slant Six mated to a three-speed manual (along with many other famous Mopars, for that matter), and so on. The point, then, is you have what's ostensibly a sedan, with sedan handling, that goes way faster than one would expect in a straight line.

Over time, those designs evolved into some of the most legendary cars of the 1960s, 1970s, and beyond. Even today, we have cars like the Charger and Challenger, Camaro, and more that carried the muscle car torch into the 21st century. These were handsome, muscular designs that epitomized aggressive, sleek looks and a Hotwheels-like aesthetic, and were arguably some of the finest designed machines to leave American showrooms. Legends like the B-body Mopars, A-body GMs, the Mustang, whatever else — name a popular muscle car and you'll find a fanbase that loves its looks.

That didn't always last from one generation to the next, though. Okay, beauty is subjective and we openly admit that. But there are some muscle cars that are such a stark departure from the original that they barely resemble their former selves at all, much less something "muscle-y." Some even carried on the design philosophy and nothing else, using chassis that are unrecognizable to the original. Whether it's due to the influence of the Malaise Era or skipping a generation or two, let's take a look at some of the most egregious examples of this phenomenon.