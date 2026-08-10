The Buick That Was Called 'Darth Vader's Car' – And What Made It So Special

There was indeed a Buick coupe that was known as "Darth Vader's Car" — and this didn't show up in a galaxy far, far away. Coming shortly after the release of the first three "Star Wars" films and made in a limited edition of 547 black cars back during model year 1987, the Buick GNX would go on to become a performance legend and a classic '80s sports car that has stood the test of time.

The Buick GNX (meaning Grand National Experimental) traces its lineage back to the original 1982 Regal Grand National, a trim package developed to celebrate Buick's winning of the NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National Series' manufacturer's trophy. While most of the 215 Grand Nationals made that year had an anemic, 125-horsepower V6 under their hoods, there were 35 examples that had a 3.8-liter, 175-horsepower turbocharged mill providing power to its rear wheels. In 1984, the Grand National models were made only in black, with a power boost to 200 horses, thanks to computerized ignition and sequential fuel injection.

But the best was yet to come. For 1987, its final production year, Buick had something special planned. Based on the standard Grand National, the GNX was a joint venture between Buick, McLaren Engines, and ASC Inc. Changes to the engine included an upgraded turbo with a lighter ceramic turbine, larger intercoolers, heads with better flow, and less-restrictive exhaust. The result was 276 horsepower on tap, 76 over the Grand National. The Buick GNX was well on its way to becoming one of the fastest cars from the 80s.