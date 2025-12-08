5 Of The Fastest Cars From The 80s, According To Car And Driver

The Trans Am wasn't the only American car in the '80s to reach its peak by the end of the decade. Introduced well before any other car on this list back in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette was made solely to compete with the best coming out of Europe. Some muscle cars like the Trans Am leaned more toward the wedge design philosophy, but as a sports car through and through, the 1989 Corvette was able to embody it fully to maximize its performance potential.

Even with today's lineup, the ZR-1 tag is the pinnacle of the Corvette, even if the car looks a lot different from what it did four decades ago. While officially a 1990 model-year car, some pre-production models were built for testing. This Corvette was the first to get the ZR-1 treatment since the package was offered on the 1970 model, but in a much different way this time around. For starters, the engine was developed by Lotus (which was owned by GM at the time), giving the Corvette ZR-1 a 5.7L V8 LT5 producing a solid 375 horsepower.

Earning its nickname "King of the hill," Car and Driver put one of the early models to the test in a bid to see if Chevrolet's latest challenger was worth all the turmoil behind the scenes. After it shot to 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, it was quite clear that the Corvette would be able to keep up with its European rivals.