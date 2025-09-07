The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Has An Even Faster 0-60 Time (And Here's What It Costs)
The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S is here in all of its hybridized flat-six glory. Surprise, it's absurdly quick, jumping to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 200 mph. Although Porsche purists may argue that the 911 is strictly a sports car, a sub-three second zero-to-60 time and top speed of, again, 200 mph, puts the 911 Turbo S into supercar territory if you're going on specs alone.
It also makes 701 horsepower, which, according to a press release from Porsche, makes it the most powerful 911 ever made. Given the fact the car has had hundreds of variations since 1964, that's quite the feat. All that power and speed is possible due to its hybridized T-Hybrid drivetrain that Porsche fans will recognize from the 2025 911 Carrera GTS, where it first debuted. SlashGear reviewed an example just a few days ago.
A lot of money, a lot of tech, and a lot of speed
As opposed to the 911 GTS's single lonely turbocharger, the Turbo S gets a pair of electronically-driven turbos that essentially eliminated (or at least greatly mitigate) turbo-lag. All of that is paired to a 3.6-liter flat-six for maximum Porsche goodness. The hybrid part of the drivetrain consists of a 1.9 kilowatt-hour battery and an electric motor that's integrated into the 911 Turbo S's dual-clutch gearbox. It's all a very high-tech way of making a Porsche 911 dust lesser Lamborghinis and Ferraris at the track.
Speaking of track times, Porsche notes that the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S went around the Nürburgring in Germany in a scant 7:03.92, a full 14-seconds faster than the previous 911 Turbo S. 14 seconds might not seem like a lot, but that translates into eons on the track. Just because it says "Porsche" on it, and it's a 911 Turbo S, you already know the price tag will be steep. For the coupe, it carries an MSRP of $270,300. The convertible will set you back $284,300. Ouch. But that's a price tag that matches perhaps the greatest modern Porsche 911.