The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S Has An Even Faster 0-60 Time (And Here's What It Costs)

The 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S is here in all of its hybridized flat-six glory. Surprise, it's absurdly quick, jumping to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 200 mph. Although Porsche purists may argue that the 911 is strictly a sports car, a sub-three second zero-to-60 time and top speed of, again, 200 mph, puts the 911 Turbo S into supercar territory if you're going on specs alone.

Porsche

It also makes 701 horsepower, which, according to a press release from Porsche, makes it the most powerful 911 ever made. Given the fact the car has had hundreds of variations since 1964, that's quite the feat. All that power and speed is possible due to its hybridized T-Hybrid drivetrain that Porsche fans will recognize from the 2025 911 Carrera GTS, where it first debuted. SlashGear reviewed an example just a few days ago.