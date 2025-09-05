Sorry, Hybrid Haters, Porsche's 2025 911 Carrera GTS Gamble Paid Off Incredibly

You can't exactly accuse Porsche of chasing change for its own sake. Few automakers have a product quite as recognizable — and as storied — as the 911, and few owner groups are quite as vocal when it comes to expressing their feelings about their beloved cars. For the 911 to go in any way electric, then, you have to think that Porsche took nothing for granted.

In a way, that's ironic, because actually Porsche has been cranking out excellent, high-performance hybrid and full EV models for some years, now. The Taycan still provides the benchmark for what a performance luxury electric sedan (or pseudo-wagon) should deliver; the new Macan electric is a bold (and some might say risky) evolution of Porsche's best-selling model; and if the Panamera E-Hybrid is eclipsed in its own line-up, that's only because the Panamera GTS is so darn good.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Even the 718 is going electric, with full EV versions of the Cayman and Boxster waiting in the wings. For the 2025 911 Carrera GTS, though, the time still isn't quite right to oust internal combustion altogether.