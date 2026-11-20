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When you consider the best season to use a leaf blower, you might think of fall. That's probably the most popular answer. After all, that's when leaves are falling from trees and dirtying up your yard, and the tool's name implies it's best used for clearing leaves. But leaf blowers are versatile tools that can be useful in every season. There are plenty of uses for leaf blowers beyond blowing leaves and grass clippings, like drying vehicles, clearing light snowfall, and dusting off old or dirty tools.

Traditional leaf blowers are great for small and simple tasks, but if you find yourself needing more power, longer runtime, or boosted comfort, a backpack blower is a better option. Most major leaf blower brands also make a few backpack blower models to choose from in addition to their handheld blowers, but there are some brands that stick out as favorites among gardening enthusiasts and professionals alike. Whether you're looking for the most powerful backpack blower, the one with the largest fuel tank, or a good electric unit, we've tried to find the best backpack blower for every use case and ended up with eight unique models worth recommending.