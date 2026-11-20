8 Of The Best Backpack Leaf Blowers For Every Use Case
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you consider the best season to use a leaf blower, you might think of fall. That's probably the most popular answer. After all, that's when leaves are falling from trees and dirtying up your yard, and the tool's name implies it's best used for clearing leaves. But leaf blowers are versatile tools that can be useful in every season. There are plenty of uses for leaf blowers beyond blowing leaves and grass clippings, like drying vehicles, clearing light snowfall, and dusting off old or dirty tools.
Traditional leaf blowers are great for small and simple tasks, but if you find yourself needing more power, longer runtime, or boosted comfort, a backpack blower is a better option. Most major leaf blower brands also make a few backpack blower models to choose from in addition to their handheld blowers, but there are some brands that stick out as favorites among gardening enthusiasts and professionals alike. Whether you're looking for the most powerful backpack blower, the one with the largest fuel tank, or a good electric unit, we've tried to find the best backpack blower for every use case and ended up with eight unique models worth recommending.
Stihl BR 800 C-E Magnum Gas Blower
If you're in search of the strongest Stihl backpack blower you can buy, look no further than Stihl's BR 800 C-E Magnum model. It's a gas-powered blower with a fuel tank capacity of 67.6 fluid ounces, and it packs quite the punch. With the tool's round nozzle, up to 41 Newtons (N) of blowing force, and an 80cc engine, it's able to produce an impressive 239 miles per hour (MPH) of air speed and up to 912 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow. All that power translates into a fairly high noise level of 78 decibels (dB), but if strong blowing force is what you're after, it's worth the tradeoff.
Turning from its power capabilities to its design highlights, this 26-pound backpack blower features an anti-vibration system and an adjustable harness that evenly distributes weight for a more comfortable experience. Then, it's equipped with a one-touch stop button to prevent flooding the engine, a purge pump primer that allows for easier starting and less flooding risk, and a handle built with all the blower's controls, making it simple to operate the tool with only one hand. This powerful unit retails for $749 and you can find it at Stihl, Ace Hardware, and Northern Tool.
Black & Decker BEBL7000 Corded Blower
The Black & Decker BEBL7000 isn't really a backpack blower in the way that you might expect. Instead, it's best described as a traditional leaf blower, vacuum, and mulcher that comes with a backpack attachment you can wear when using the tool's vacuum function. The backpack is zipper-free and features a wide opening that makes it easy to empty, and the blower is surprisingly powerful for its low price, with a max speed of 250 MPH and up to 400 CFM of airflow.
It's a bulkier setup compared to the other tools we've gathered on this list, but it's much cheaper. This corded blower contraption costs $89 at Amazon, Ace Hardware, and Lowe's, and $99 at Home Depot. Despite its larger size, this Black & Decker yard tool is less heavy than most of the other blowers we rounded up, weighing in at just over 15 pounds. It's also relatively quiet, with a noise rating of just 68 dB, but keep in mind you'll need to plug this model in, and that may require a lengthy extension cord for larger jobs.
Greenworks BPB80L502 Battery-Powered Blower
If you're in search of an electric backpack blower that's free of cords, your best bet right now is the Greenworks BPB80L502 Battery-Powered Blower. Powered by a brushless motor, it's capable of speeds up to 180 MPH and airflow up to 610 CFM. When using the 80V 5-amp battery it comes with, the tool can last up to 15 minutes on a full charge, with a 75-minute recharge time to full.
This Greenworks blower is one of the lightest options on our list. The tool itself weighs just 9.5 pounds, and the 80V 5-amp battery it comes with adds 6.1 pounds of weight, so altogether you'd be wearing 15.6 pounds on your back. In addition to its lighter weight, you wouldn't have to worry about the smell of gas or the emissions and maintenance that come with owning a gas-powered blower. Electric blowers also tend to be quieter than gas-powered alternatives. At full price, this electric blower retails for $449 and you can buy one directly via Greenworks or via big-box retailers like Walmart or Best Buy.
Echo PB-9010T Gas Blower
The Echo PB-9010T is a gas-powered backpack blower with a fairly large fuel tank. Compared to the other gas blowers we've gathered on this list, the PB-9010T blower's fuel tank is anywhere from roughly 20 percent to 65 percent larger. That gives you more time to work before needing to worry about taking a break to refuel, but one of the most common problems with leaf blowers is using old fuel and having it clog the blower, so if you think you might end up leaving leftover fuel often in a model with a larger tank, the PB-9010T might not be the best option for you.
This backpack blower can reach a max speed of 220 MPH and max airflow up to 1,110 CFM, which you can control via its variable speed tube-mounted throttle. There's a built-in vented back pad that's designed to circulate air around you while you're working. All in all, the power tool weighs 26.7 pounds and produces about 80 dB of noise. Echo lists the suggested retail price for the PB-9010T as $699, but the price is set to $599 or frequently discounted to $599 at many retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Acme Tools, and a few others.
Echo PB-580T Gas Blower
One big difference between Stihl and Echo backpack blowers is Echo's exclusive vented back pad. A lot of its backpacks feature this design element, but they can be quite pricey. If you like the idea of a vented backpack from Echo but at a mid-range price, check out the Echo PB-580T. In addition to the vent system circulating air around you during use to boost comfort, it has a padded backrest and padded shoulder pads.
Past its unique design, this gas-powered blower features a max speed of 216 MPH, max airflow up to 517 CFM, and a noise rating of 70 dB. It has a fuel tank capacity of 62 fluid ounces, a conveniently translucent fuel tank, and a reasonable weight of 22.7 pounds without fuel. At full price, the PB-580T costs $449 but you can routinely find it on sale for less than that at Home Depot, Acme Tools, Northern Tools, and a few smaller hardware chains.
Ryobi RY38BP Gas Blower
For most homeowners, Ryobi's RY38BP gas-powered blower offers a solid set of specs at a relatively affordable price. It's a bit of a loud tool, with a noise rating of 75.5 dB, but it makes up for it in power. With a 38cc engine, it's capable of churning out max airflow of 760 CFM and max speed of 175 MPH, which you can control with its variable speed trigger and easily maintain with the cruise control feature.
Past its power capabilities, this backpack blower is comfortable to wear, thanks to a contoured back, adjustable straps, and a moderately low weight of 20.2 pounds, without any fuel in the 30-fluid-ounce tank. Currently retailing for $299, the RY38BP Gas Blower can be purchased directly from Ryobi or via Home Depot. If you're looking for an electric option from Ryobi with similar performance, the 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack blower is a very popular choice among tool enthusiasts.
Husqvarna 150BT Gas Blower
Husqvarna's 150BT is likely to be the best backpack blower for most people, offering a good balance of power, affordability, and availability. The 150BT is a gas-powered blower with a 51cc engine, a fuel tank that can hold 42.6 fluid ounces, and an ergonomic harness system consisting of a padded harness, a hip belt, and a weight-leveling load management system. Power-wise, this blower can reach an impressive max speed of 270 MPH and max airflow of 765 CFM.
All that power can be managed with a variable speed throttle and a cruise control feature, though it does result in quite a noisy experience. More specifically, this blower has a high noise rating at 110 dB, which can be somewhat managed with ear protection (sold separately). The Husqvarna 150BT retails for $399 and it's currently available at multiple major retailers (often at a discount), including Lowe's, Tractor Supply, Amazon, and Ace Hardware. Husqvarna also makes one of the best battery-powered leaf blowers if you're in the market for a few options to rotate between.
Stihl BR 600 Gas Blower
If you've decided Stihl is a good leaf blower brand for you and you're looking for a mid-range option, the BR 600 model is a great pick. It's a gas-powered backpack blower with a 64.8cc engine that can pump out speeds up to 238 MPH, max airflow of 677 CFM, and 32 N of blowing force. Despite its high power output, this blower stays relatively quiet, with a noise rating of 75 dB. It's also pretty light, weighing just 22 pounds without any fuel in its 47.3-fluid-ounce tank.
For comfort, it's designed with an adjustable support harness with even weight distribution and an anti-vibration system. It also features a three-position blower tube that you can adjust via one handle, a purge pump primer feature to prevent flooding the motor, and a throttle trigger that can lock in place for continuous use. The BR 600 blower retails for $549, and it's currently available via Stihl, Ace Hardware, and Northern Tools.
Methodology
To compile this list of the best backpack blowers, we first looked through reviews from trusted publications and anecdotal experiences from tool enthusiasts until we had a good-sized list of about 30 models. From there, we narrowed down our list by judging these top picks based on their features offered, decibel ratings, retail prices, maximum speed and airflow numbers, and so on, and using all that information to figure out which blower matched best to as many use cases as we could think up.
To back up our choices, we wanted to make sure each blower had solid ratings across popular hardware retailers, including Lowe's, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware, and Amazon. Not every backpack blower is available at each of these retailers, but we made sure that at a minimum of one retailer, every tool had an average customer rating of at least four stars across no less than 500 total ratings.