The Ryobi Backpack Blower Users Say You'll Be Using All Fall Long
When our experts tested five of the latest electric leaf blower models, Ryobi's 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack leaf blower stood out as one of the most powerful and reliable on the market. But you don't have to take our word for it. Users across the web are largely in agreement that the 40V backpack blower is the best from Ryobi, and many believe it to be the best overall.
Professional users are particularly strong advocates for Ryobi's 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack blower. Review sites that tested it hands-on, such as Popular Mechanics and The Spruce, gave the backpack blower top marks in their rankings for the 2025 fall season, commending its power and light weight. The model is indeed powerful; in fact, it's Ryobi's most powerful leaf blower to date, rated to blow 850 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM).
Yet, even though it's stronger than a 58cc gas-powered leaf blower, the 40V brushless motor is surprisingly quiet — another major reason users recommend it. For example, due to the low noise level, Tony Carrick, testing the latest models from various brands for Popular Mechanics, deemed the 40V 850 CFM model the "Quietest" option out of all. He writes, "The Ryobi was easy on the ears but also easy on the back." Users from other sources, such as online forums, customer reviews, and YouTube, also point to the latest Ryobi 40V backpack blower as the top choice for this fall. However, the machine's $600 price tag crops up as a major point of consideration.
Users love the power, light weight, and low noise -- but the price isn't cheap
Professionals recommend Ryobi's most powerful backpack blower since they're willing to pay extra for a reliable, heavy-duty machine that's also lightweight enough to not feel like a burden after hours of blowing leaves. For instance, the home-care publication The Spruce tested 42 different leaf blowers and ranked the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series backpack blower as the Best Overall. However, such professional reviewers often underplay its high cost. At $600, the Ryobi 40V backpack blower falls outside many non-professionals' budgets.
Expectedly, users on Reddit also recommend the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series backpack blower, but they're more transparent about its professional-level price. For example, in a Reddit thread discussing whether the high price was worth it, one veteran leaf blower writes of how the "battery diminishes over time every couple of years... If money is no issue, rock [the] 40V, have extra batteries, have fun." Other commenters shared the sentiment, pointing out how the cheaper handheld models are better for small jobs, like sidewalks and car roofs, while the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series backpack blower is better geared towards clearing leaves on big properties.
Nonetheless, users across the web agree: the latest Ryobi 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack blower is quiet, lightweight, and powerful. And if you do plan on using it "all fall long" for big leaf-clearing jobs, it's well worth the high price. Its introduction in 2025 added another star to the Ryobi reputation as one of the best brands for leaf blowers.
The methodology we used to find expert reviews
Our experts at SlashGear have tested and compared numerous models of leaf blowers, including the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series backpack blower. But to get a wider range of opinions, we turned to Reddit threads, YouTube videos, and customer reviews on retailer sites, such as Home Depot and Amazon (though you won't find Ryobi products at Lowe's). To find the most experiential insights, we also looked for professional review publications that conduct hands-on testing, including Popular Mechanics, The Spruce, and LeafBlowerGuide.com.
After poring through the many user reviews, the general consensus was clear: Ryobi's 40V Whisper Series 850 CFM backpack blower has overcome the shortcomings of its predecessors, emerging as the best high-end backpack blower for this fall season.