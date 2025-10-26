The Ryobi Backpack Blower Users Say You'll Be Using All Fall Long

When our experts tested five of the latest electric leaf blower models, Ryobi's 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack leaf blower stood out as one of the most powerful and reliable on the market. But you don't have to take our word for it. Users across the web are largely in agreement that the 40V backpack blower is the best from Ryobi, and many believe it to be the best overall.

Professional users are particularly strong advocates for Ryobi's 40V 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack blower. Review sites that tested it hands-on, such as Popular Mechanics and The Spruce, gave the backpack blower top marks in their rankings for the 2025 fall season, commending its power and light weight. The model is indeed powerful; in fact, it's Ryobi's most powerful leaf blower to date, rated to blow 850 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM).

Yet, even though it's stronger than a 58cc gas-powered leaf blower, the 40V brushless motor is surprisingly quiet — another major reason users recommend it. For example, due to the low noise level, Tony Carrick, testing the latest models from various brands for Popular Mechanics, deemed the 40V 850 CFM model the "Quietest" option out of all. He writes, "The Ryobi was easy on the ears but also easy on the back." Users from other sources, such as online forums, customer reviews, and YouTube, also point to the latest Ryobi 40V backpack blower as the top choice for this fall. However, the machine's $600 price tag crops up as a major point of consideration.