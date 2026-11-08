11 Common Leaf Blower Problems (And Potential Fixes)

Leaf blowers are one of those products in our garages that get all the attention in fall and hardly any the rest of the year. They sit in the garage for months, and you usually don't reach for them until the day your yard is buried in leaves. But the worst part is when you pull the cord, plug it in, and the thing coughs, dies, or does nothing at all.

That's not what you want, especially if you are just starting your day. A blower is worth more than most people think. Beyond the yard, you can use it to dry a car after a wash, clear a light layer of snow, or blow dust out of a vacuum filter. So when it doesn't work, you lose quite a lot. The good news is that blower trouble is usually simple. Gas models tend to fail for the same few reasons: fuel that went bad, air that can't get in, or a part got clogged while the machine sat unused.

Battery models have their own issues, but many of these problems come down to a quick check, not a fat repair bill. Yet buying a good machine doesn't make you immune to such issues. While Stihl has some of the best leaf blowers, owners of that brand still run into the same troubles as everyone else. Price and a famous name don't protect you from stale fuel or a dirty filter. Here are 12 common leaf blower problems and their potential fixes that are most likely to get you back to work.