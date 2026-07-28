4 Common Problems With STIHL Leaf Blowers

Starting trouble seems to be one of the most common problems with Stihl's gasoline-powered leaf blowers, especially the handheld BG-series machines and larger backpack models such as the BR 600 and BR 800. The problem starts with these Stihl leaf blowers going from firing in one or two pulls to requiring several minutes of repeated pulling. Some owners on Reddit report their Stihl blowers needing repeated priming before they fire, while others say theirs start on full choke but stall as soon as the choke is opened. The primer bulb itself can also become part of the starting struggle, barely filling, pulling in mostly air, or failing to move fuel at all. This can leave the blower unable to start, or allow it to fire only briefly before shutting off again.

Some cleanup jobs require a blower to be switched off and restarted several times as the operator moves between sections of a property, but owners report certain models like the BR 800 may run normally for 15 to 20 minutes and then refuse to restart after even a short break. Cold starts can be just as troublesome, with the engine surging or stalling at idle and refusing to restart unless the throttle is held fully open. Old fuel is often the first suspect, as gasoline can begin deteriorating within 30 to 60 days. Meanwhile, Stihl also warns that fuel with more than 10% ethanol can damage the system. The company also mentions that, even with fresh fuel, the engine can still struggle if the fuel filter is clogged, the air filter is dirty, or if the choke is left engaged after the engine fires and floods the engine.