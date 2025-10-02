What's The Most Powerful Modern Chainsaw Ever Made And How Many CC Does It Have?

If you want to cut down wood and split trees in half, you need a truly powerful tool. Luckily, chainsaws are truly powerful tools. They have been around since their invention all the way back in 1830 by an orthopedic technician called Bernhard Heine. There are several unexpected uses for chainsaws that date back to the time it was invented. The power tool originally found its place in hospitals, surgical rooms, and even the delivery room before it evolved into the mechanical forestry tool that it is today.

The most powerful production chainsaw right now is not the one that can swing the fastest or make the loudest roar. It's about what machine can blend raw engine displacement, usable power, and durability into one. Among current gas chainsaws, one model outshines the rest. This is the Stihl MS 881 Magnum. Stihl is no stranger to the chainsaw industry. In fact, the first electric chainsaw ever built was the brainchild of Andreas Stihl, so it feels fitting that the chainsaw often touted as the world's most powerful series-production chainsaw is a Stihl product.

The MS 881 delivers the highest engine displacement and horsepower among modern commercially available saws. Displacement is measured in cubic centimeters (cc) and is a crucial factor that indicates how much volume the engine's cylinders move.