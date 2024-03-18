5 Unexpected Uses For Chainsaws

Chainsaws are versatile and valuable tools. You'll find people using them to fell trees, cut firewood, clean up storm damage, and perform all sorts of other tasks. Construction and utility crews find plenty of use for them, too.

Chainsaws come in different sizes and styles to fit various needs. There are popular mini chainsaws you can operate with one hand and giant models with guide bars nearly 4 feet long. Chainsaw power sources vary, including corded, battery electric, and gasoline, with gas being the most popular. Gas-powered chainsaws fall into two engine design groups: two-stroke and four-stroke. Two-strokes are the most common, but four-strokes continue to gain popularity among consumers.

With such a variety of chainsaws, it's only logical that their services include activities other than trimming trees and cutting firewood. While some of the following five uses won't shock you, others are entirely unexpected. Have you ever used a chainsaw for any of these purposes?