What's The Best Stihl Leaf Blower For Home Use?

Stihl is a brand name that is no doubt familiar to most DIYers and landscaper who use power tools to help them maintain green spaces around their home. The company is, arguably, best known for its powered chainsaws, which are often ranked among the top of the major manufacturers. Stihl does make a range of powered tools outside of its well-regarded line of cutters, including leaf blowers.

If you're looking for a tool to manage the leaves, debris, and grass clippings that collect around your home, Stihl may be a brand worth checking out. Still, one visit to the blower section of the brand's website will show you quite a few options to choose from, and that could make it difficult for some home owners to discern which best suits their needs. Thankfully, Stihl itself has taken some of the guesswork out of the equation for shoppers, with the company naming its BG 50, BG 56 C-E, BGA 60, BG 86, BG 86 C-E, BR 200, and BR 450 C-EF models as the best blowers to use around the house.

That's a fairly extensive list of blowers in and of itself, of course. And yes, you'd be correct in assuming that there are quite a few differences between those various makes and models of Stihl blowers. Here's how Stihl says those various blowers might best be deployed by home owners.