Why Engines Get Vapor Locked (And How To Avoid It)

As essential as cars are in the modern world, vehicles and their engines have been regular sources of financial, and thus emotional strain for owners since the very first automobile was invented. While more than a century's worth of advancements have helped ease some of the more common issues plaguing the motorcades of the world, one oft-overlooked issue that continues to plague cars old and new is vapor lock.

We're guessing there are a lot of folks out there who don't know what engine vapor lock is. If you fall into that likely majority, we can tell you the issue is similar to a hydrolocked engine, only instead of water causing problems, vapor lock occurs when the liquid fuels therein are heated to a boil and vaporize before entering the vehicle's carburetor. That's a big problem because it means that not enough fuel is actually making it to the engine, which in turn can result in your car misfiring, struggling to start, accelerating slowly, and even stalling entirely.

As for what causes engine vapor lock, there are any number of reasons the fuel in your engine could reach such an overheated state. Those causes can include extreme atmospheric temperatures, excessive engine heat, and fuel lines being positioned too close to high heat engine components. In colder climates, vapor lock can occur if you are still using a winter fuel blend in your car when the weather is significantly warming up.