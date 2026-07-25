This Is The Strongest STIHL Backpack Blower You Can Buy

Professionals searching for outdoor equipment can choose between an array of brands, but there are good reasons why Stihl remains the choice for many. It has earned a reputation for producing consistently high-quality tools with highly competitive performance and efficiency, and some of those tools are also made in the USA. The brand offers a range of blowers in its current lineup, ranging from affordable, light-duty tools to powerful backpack blowers capable of tackling the largest jobs.

The most powerful blower in its current lineup is the BR 800 gasoline backpack blower, which delivers 41 newtons of blowing force, a peak air speed of 239 mph, and a peak air flow of 912 cfm (cubic feet per minute). It's available in two variants, the BR 800 C-E Magnum and the BR 800 X Magnum, with the former retailing for $749.99 and the latter costing $649.99. Both are equally powerful, and both are made in the USA, but there are a couple of key differences between them.

The X Magnum is the lighter of the two variants, weighing 23.1 lbs without fuel while the C-E Magnum weighs 25.9 lbs. However, it lacks the telescoping tube and side-start handle of the pricier C-E Magnum. Unlike a conventional backpack blower, users can stop and restart the C-E Magnum without needing to take it off, thanks to the one-press engine stop button and Stihl's Easy2Start system.