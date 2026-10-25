12 Black & Decker Tools That Could Help With Your Yard Work
Black & Decker is a renowned name in the world of tools that has existed since 1910. It is owned by the famous Stanley Black & Decker, which is the parent company of several popular brands.
The brand offers a wide assortment of hand and power tools, along with products in categories such as outdoor power equipment, home and kitchen, cleaning, and DIY/construction. However, in this guide, we will stick to some of the best Black & Decker tools that could help with your yard work.
With the fall season already here, you will, once again, have to deal with dead and fallen leaves and overgrowth in your yard or garden. To help you with the maintenance and cleanup, the brand offers powerful leaf blowers, chainsaws, pruning saws, and trimmers that can execute these tasks in no time. Although, before moving on, it is worth clarifying that we have not used or tested any of these products personally.
20V Max PowerBoost Leaf Blower
The 20V Max PowerBoost Leaf Blower is a useful leaf cleanup tool, as it can help clear out fallen leaves and debris from driveways, sidewalks, and other surfaces, especially during the fall season. Not only this, but the tool can also come in handy in keeping your workspace clean by removing the dust given off during cutting or grinding tasks.
The blower has a lightweight design of 3.7 pounds for an easy one-handed operation, while the microtextured soft grip further makes the handling comfortable. Moreover, it can produce speeds up to 130 mph and 100 CFM of airflow.
When paired with a 2Ah 20V Max lithium-ion battery (included in the kit, along with a charger), you can get a runtime of about 25 minutes. The kit sells for $119 on the official Black & Decker page, and the product also comes with a two-year limited warranty.
17-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer
Useful for trimming and shaping the edges of your bushes and plants, the 17-inch Electric Hedge Trimmer, is a corded power tool that can aid in maintaining the appearance of the yard. It features a 17-inch-long dual-action blade, which helps clear out a wider area of branches in a single go, while also minimizing vibration felt by the user for a more comfortable experience. You can trim branches as thick as 5/8 inch with this hedge trimmer, thanks to its 3.2-amp motor.
In addition, there's a T-handle and a full-length trigger for better handling and control, and the compact design makes it a nice tool to have if you have a garden in your house. It is selling on the website for $49. However, since it is a corded tool, you would need a nearby power outlet or an extension cord to make it work.
2-in-1 Landscape Edger and Trencher
The 2-in-1 Landscape Edger and Trencher is another yard tool that works to create neat borders along sidewalks, driveways, patios, and garden beds. The edger clears out overgrown grass and plants along these edges using a 7.5-inch serrated steel blade and offers three adjustable cutting depths. Also, there are three height settings that give you added control over its operation.
Besides this, the tool can dig shallow trenches for installing cables, wires, irrigation lines, or fencing. It has two six-inch wheels for easy maneuverability and a powerful 12-amp motor. Furthermore, it can be used by both right-handed and left-handed users, thanks to a dedicated assist grip. The blade guard is also accessible for easy cleanup. This corded tool comes with a two-year limited warranty.
40V Max 12-inch Chainsaw
Priced at $199 on Black & Decker following a $30 discount, the 40V Max 12 Inch Chainsaw comes with a 40V Max lithium-ion battery and a charger. The pair can give you an average of 60 4x4 pine cuts per charge for longer work sessions. It has a 12-inch-long bar that can make quick and efficient cuts, and with an automatic oiling system, the chainsaw keeps the bar and chain well-lubricated for a jam-free cut. Refill the oil in no time by opening the cap of the oil gauge.
Furthermore, you can adjust the chain's tension without requiring additional tools like wrenches. It also has a wraparound handle, which provides better control and handling of the tool in various orientations to make precise cuts. Additionally, the lock-off button prevents accidental starts, and a front hand guard serves as a barrier between your hand and the chain bar for extra safety.
20V Max PowerConnect 3-in-1 Mower
With a 3-in-1 design, the 20V Max PowerConnect Mower helps maintain the neat look of your yard by letting you mow, trim, and edge with a single tool. You can easily convert it to a push mower with the removable wheeled deck for times when you want to cut grass in smaller areas. Switch to a trimmer to cut grass and growth around trees, fences, and flower beds. Lastly, use it as an edger to clean the growth around walls, sidewalks, and driveways to achieve a cleaner shape.
The product is integrated with PowerDrive technology that offers a reliable power transmission to maintain a steady torque output and cutting performance when dealing with thicker grass and weeds. Also, you can adjust the cutting height between 1.6 and 2.4 inches, and there's a pivoting handle for greater maneuverability. Buy the tool on Black & Decker for $159, including two 2Ah 20V Max batteries and a charger.
20V Max PowerConnect Garden Cultivator
The 20V Max PowerConnect Garden Cultivator is another tool that can help get your yard ready for fall. It can help loosen the soil, remove weeds, and prepare garden beds before planting, with a capacity of covering up to 325 square feet per charge with a 20V Max lithium-ion battery (not included in the kit).
Additionally, the product features counter-oscillating tines that move in opposite directions to reduce the chance of weeds tangling around them while breaking up the soil. With an adjustable handle and a telescoping pole, you can set the height and angle of the cultivator per your comfort, while the lightweight design of 10.8 pounds also reduces arm fatigue when working. Grab it for $79 on Black & Decker, where it comes with a two-year limited warranty.
20V Max Backpack Sprayer Kit
The 20V Max Backpack Sprayer Kit can be used by homeowners and professionals alike, as it can spray the area for up to four hours, or about 50 gallons, per charge when used with a 20V Max lithium-ion battery. The 21-inch poly wand can target areas about 24 feet away from the point of delivery, and you can also swivel the hose left or right to target difficult spaces. The wand is also non-corrosive for longevity. It can generate a 0.3 GPM flow rate at a pressure of 40 PSI for efficient spraying.
Backed by a two-year limited warranty, the kit comes with a battery and a charger, along with four nozzles, including high- and low-volume fans, to execute different types of spraying. The kit also has a leak-prevention cap, and Viton seals and gaskets keep the sprayer protected against harsh chemicals and pesticides. Consequently, it is great for spraying pesticides and fertilizers.
40V Max Leaf Blower and Vacuum
Designed with the ability to generate 120 mph of air speed, the 40V Max Leaf Blower and Vacuum can remove dead leaves and debris from your yard, walkways, and more. It not only acts as a blower but can also serve as a vacuum for times when you want to clear out dust and dirt accumulated on the floor or other surfaces. Moreover, there is a leaf mulching fan that reduces the volume of the collected leaves and debris from six bags down to just one — hence, the post-vacuuming cleanup becomes easier.
Also, the product has a blow tube with a built-in scraper through which you can loosen up matted leaves and rigid debris from the surface. The cordless design further adds to the usability in various areas without worrying about having a nearby power outlet, while the lightweight design makes it comfortable to carry. The kit, selling at $199 on the website, works with a 40V Max lithium-ion battery (battery and charger not included) and comes with a three-year limited warranty from the manufacturer.
20V Max 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit
The 20V Max 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw Kit is a compact and lightweight tool featuring a six-inch bar that can make cuts as deep as four inches. You can utilize it for trimming tree branches and stems, cutting wood bundles, and other pruning tasks. Paired with a 1.5Ah 20V Max battery (included in the kit along with a charger), it can give about 55 cuts per charge. Furthermore, the tool comes with a two-year limited warranty when purchased from the website, at a price of $79 after a $40 discount on the original price.
This pruning chainsaw does not require oil and has an easy bolt-lock chain tensioning system so you can adjust the chain tension per the cutting task. The onboard wrench holder on the storage sheath is where you can place the wrench for quick access whenever you want to make changes in the chain, and the sheath also keeps the bar and chain covered when the tool is not in use.
20V Max 8-inch Pole Pruning Saw
A pruning pole saw is slightly different from a pruning chainsaw in the sense that the pole saw can reach tree branches at extended heights for executing overhead pruning tasks, while the latter can only work with branches that are reachable at an arm's length. The 20V Max 8 Inch Pole Pruning Saw is designed with an eight-inch-long cutting bar that has a cutting capacity of up to six inches.
There's a center extension that can extend the tool to a length of 6.5 or 10 feet to offer an overhead reach of up to 14 feet. Hence, you can use it for overhead cutting tasks, like removing dead branches and overgrowth.
Moreover, the in-line power head lets you maneuver and position the tool between the branches for an efficient cut, while the safety lock prevents the tool from starting accidentally. You can achieve up to a hundred cuts of 1 1/2-inch pine branches per charge by using a 20V Max lithium-ion battery (not included in the kit). Available at $99, the kit also offers a wrench, an oil bottle, and a blade guard.
20V Max Alligator Lopper
The 20V Max Alligator Lopper is a rather unique yard tool that can prove handy in cutting through wood up to four inches thick in a single go. It features patented clamping jaws with a sturdy bar and chain that can grab tightly onto the tree branch and cut it in a smooth motion. The tool operates in a scissor-like motion to easily chop through branches.
For added safety, there are dual-handed switches that must both be engaged to start the lopper, preventing accidental starts. Moreover, the compact and portable design makes it convenient to maneuver. Therefore, it can be used for cutting dead branches and overgrowth, pruning, and other yard maintenance without having to carry a full-blown chainsaw. The site is selling this cordless power tool for $99, though you would have to purchase the battery and charger separately — it is compatible with the 20V Max PowerConnect system.
17-inch Electric Lawn Mower
You can use the 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower by Black & Decker to execute the routine mowing of your yard. The height can be set at one of six levels between one and three inches to suit your preferred grass length, plus the rugged wheel treads make it easier to move and operate the machine in thicker grass. Furthermore, it has a simple push-button start feature, although it is a corded tool so you would need a constant connection to a power outlet.
This mower is built with a 12-amp motor and has a winged blade design to collect more grass clippings in the bag compared to a standard blade, therefore avoiding mess. There's also a Comfort Grip handle for easier maneuverability. With a cutting width of 17 inches, it is a great tool for small yards, and it comes with a limited warranty of two years.
However, if you are aiming to mow your lawn in the fall, there are a few tips to keep in mind. For instance, avoid mowing in the early hours of the morning, when frost and dew settle on the grass, as mowing frozen or wet turf can damage your lawn.