5 Makita Tools To Get Your Yard Ready For Fall

The season of autumn comes with a whole new round of chores that need to be done around the house, and even though the red and orange leaves look pretty in the trees, they'll eventually fall, leaving your yard blanketed. Though dead leaves can become nutritious for your soil over time as they decompose, it's not good for your grass when it tries to grow again in the spring. That said, this chore can be a hassle, along with other necessary fall jobs around the yard like trimming branches and cutting firewood.

Makita has a full fleet of outdoor power equipment that can help with all types of jobs around the yard and home. While browsing through what Makita has to offer, it can get a bit overwhelming figuring out what you need to complete your yard maintenance to-do list. Having said that, based on the season's necessities as well as user reviews and ratings at Home Depot, here are five Makita tools to help you prep your yard for fall. Keep in mind that each tool discussed is priced for the tool-only option. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology can be found at the bottom of this article.