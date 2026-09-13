12 Practical Leaf Cleanup Tools To Consider If You Have Trees Around Your Home

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Cleaning up the lawn takes on many forms. During the spring and summer months, managing the excessive growth of the grass is the primary point of focus, and this requires a quality lawn mower. Many homeowners opt for a cost-effective mower, allowing them to handle routine cutting tasks on a typical, moderately sized residential lawn. But when the weather starts to change, lawn cleanup tasks shift to a different priority. In the fall months, leaves start to take over the lawn's real estate, and many people will be looking for ways to collect and remove this cover layer. It's important to keep in mind that fallen leaves offer important ecological benefits to your lawn. As leaves break down, they release nutrients back into the soil. Leaf cover can also limit the growth of frustrating weeds and provide important habitat and shelter for beneficial insects.

If you have extensive tree cover, collecting leaves is often a necessity before disposal. You might want to repurpose your leaves as additional mulch and a natural amendment to your garden beds, or simply churn the resulting collection into a finer material to add back to the grass. Regardless of your needs, these 12 tools can serve as great options to handle this aspect of the seasonal yard work that comes roaring into the picture as the foliage begins to change color.