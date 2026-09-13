12 Practical Leaf Cleanup Tools To Consider If You Have Trees Around Your Home
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Cleaning up the lawn takes on many forms. During the spring and summer months, managing the excessive growth of the grass is the primary point of focus, and this requires a quality lawn mower. Many homeowners opt for a cost-effective mower, allowing them to handle routine cutting tasks on a typical, moderately sized residential lawn. But when the weather starts to change, lawn cleanup tasks shift to a different priority. In the fall months, leaves start to take over the lawn's real estate, and many people will be looking for ways to collect and remove this cover layer. It's important to keep in mind that fallen leaves offer important ecological benefits to your lawn. As leaves break down, they release nutrients back into the soil. Leaf cover can also limit the growth of frustrating weeds and provide important habitat and shelter for beneficial insects.
If you have extensive tree cover, collecting leaves is often a necessity before disposal. You might want to repurpose your leaves as additional mulch and a natural amendment to your garden beds, or simply churn the resulting collection into a finer material to add back to the grass. Regardless of your needs, these 12 tools can serve as great options to handle this aspect of the seasonal yard work that comes roaring into the picture as the foliage begins to change color.
One Stop Gardens Wood Handled Leaf Rake
Harbor Freight is a solid stop on any tour of great hardware stores. The outlet's in-house brand lineup is extensive, and its pricing is frequently favorable. Whether you're in the market for a basic tool or something more complex, Harbor Freight can be a good choice to support your needs. This is exactly the kind of resource you'll often be looking for with tools like the One Stop Gardens Wood Handled Leaf Rake. It's a $14 purchase and offers all the functionality you'll be looking for in a standard leaf rake without breaking the bank.
The rake features 26 tines spread out in a wide pattern, made of strong polypropylene for durability and long-lasting performance in wet and otherwise demanding environments. The tool's wood handle offers a natural feel and a lightweight design, too. The rake's handle is just over 44 inches, making it long enough to support a wider reach and generate plenty of force to drag leaves into piles. If you're starting from scratch and looking for leaf management tools, a wide, plastic leaf rake is the foundation from which you'll need to build. This is a low-cost option with plenty of durability and quality features to support a strong start in the yard.
Worx 13 Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher
Once you have gathered up a yard full of leaves, the question becomes what to do with this plant material. Dried leaves can be an ideal source of nutrient-rich top dressing for your garden beds, but in its natural state, a layer of fallen leaves looks fairly unruly. This is where a tool like the Worx 13 Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher comes into play. It's listed at Lowe's for $125, down from a list price of $190 (a sale that reportedly ends 9/9). The tool is similar to a paper shredder standing on a mobile base. Instead of firing old documents and sensitive mail through the shredder, you'll mulch the leaves you've collected around the yard to create a more manageable, finer particle size. The tool weighs 20 pounds, making it substantial enough to stand in place without issue but also mobile for use in different areas of the yard or even while handling tasks on the go.
The Mulcher features an 11:1 mulch ratio, promising to chop 11 bags of leaves down into a single bag. It utilizes a bladeless flex-a-line mulching system and can cut through 53 gallons of leaves per minute. A bag attaches directly underneath the unit for easy collection and handling. This can be a great tool to help speed along the process of building rich compost by breaking down this addition into smaller pieces before placing them on the pile. You might also consider adding shredded leaves back to the lawn where you found them.
Ego Power+ 56V Cordless Leaf Blower
The Ego Power+ 56V Cordless Leaf Blower is listed at Amazon for $179, down from a regular price of $220. It comes with a 2.5Ah battery and charger, allowing you to build out your power support for a range of Ego tools at a great price. This is an upgraded model, offering 615 CFM of airflow, but for those with lighter-duty needs, Ego's 530 CFM-rated option is also available at a very slight discount ($149, with a battery but no charger).
The tool can deliver air speeds of up to 170 mph and offers up to 75 minutes of runtime with the included battery. The tool reaches its maximum ratings using turbo mode, which provides strong blowing power to handle wet leaves, heavier debris like rocks or roots, and more. It features a variable speed dial as well as a lock-on button to keep the blower operating while you shift your hand position for better comfort and control. It also comes with a tapered nozzle to improve clearing capabilities for targeted leaf or debris removal. The charger can return the battery to full in just 50 minutes, offering short downtime windows when handling significant yard work tasks.
Husqvarna 51cc Backpack Leaf Blower
Leaf blowing tools come in many shapes and sizes, and for a particularly large yard you might consider a backpack blower instead of the more pedestrian handheld tool. Backpack-worn leaf blowers generally offer more power because they can afford to be a bit heavier. This allows for more engine or motor real estate to dominate the tool (although this distinction does get into the weeds of whether electric or gasoline power is better for your specific yard tool needs).
A solid option within this corner of the leaf blowing arena is the Husqvarna 51cc Backpack Leaf Blower. It's listed at Lowe's for $299 until 9/9, down from a listed regular price of $399. The blower can deliver up to 270 MPH speeds with a 765 CFM airflow rating. It's underpinned by a 51cc X-Torq gasoline engine that produces 2.16 horsepower. The tool itself weighs 22.5 pounds and produces a noise level rated at 110 decibels. This means you'll likely want ear protection, if you don't already have it, to protect against a noisy tool that operates close to your ears. The backpack blower allows for increased versatility and an easier time removing leaves from unwanted areas, letting you carry the bulk of the weight on your back rather than in your hands while enjoying even greater blowing power.
Worx Trivac Corded Leaf Vacuum/Blower/Mulcher
The Worx Trivac Corded Leaf Vacuum/Blower/Mulcher is a three-in-one tool listed at $90. This is another Lowe's find with a price reduction that is slated to end on September 9, 2026, and its regular retail price is $166. The tool offers corded electric power, allowing it to run continuously for as long as you require. It delivers an airflow of up to 620 CFM with a top speed of 70 MPH. It runs on a 12-amp motor and weighs just 9 pounds, making it incredibly mobile. The tool acts as a leaf blower or vacuum, allowing you to push debris into piles or suction it up to remove it from the yard completely. It comes with a bag and a mesh hood that fits over most 32- to 96-gallon trash cans and containers for easy collection in either mode.
A third capability is embedded in the tool, however. It features a dual impeller that delivers an 18:1 mulching ratio, chopping down vacuumed leaves with extreme precision. It also operates with a flexible, 8- to 16-foot hose that allows you to leave the collection bag in one location and move around the yard without the need to drag it along with you.
Project Source 8-Inch Carbon Steel Children's Lawn Rake
Not all yard tasks have to be completed with extreme power or large tools. Moreover, you don't always have to handle these kinds of jobs alone, especially when they involve fun materials like a large volume of fallen leaves. The kids in your life will often want to help out with outdoor tasks, and running around in the leaves is essentially a rite of passage for growing children. Putting your little one to work on a portion of this task allows you to spend quality time together in an outdoor setting. But children can't always use full-sized tools, which is where the Project Source 8-Inch Carbon Steel Children's Lawn Rake comes into play. It's a $5 purchase at Lowe's, making it cheap and highly useful. The small rake features a 27-inch handle and an 8-inch head, making its small footprint easy to add to your garage or shed. It also weighs less than 1 pound, while offering a steel handle featuring a rubber endcap on the back and a carbon steel head.
The whole thing is easily maneuvered by smaller hands, and offers a great way to get your little ones involved. The tool features a comfortable grip and is backed by a 5-year warranty. The result is a solid tool that's capable of adding some additional joy to the yard work schedule while getting your young ones off the couch and outside for some crossover playtime and chore support.
Joyhalo 72-Gallon Leaf Bags (6-Pack)
No matter what tools you use to collect leaves for repurposing or disposal, there remains a need to actually contain the organic material until you've moved it to the appropriate resting point. An Amazon purchase can be a great option here, where numerous brands sell simple, inexpensive consumer goods like this one. The 6-pack of Joyhalo 72-Gallon Leaf Bags is a great example. These bags offer detachable hoops to make carrying the collected leaves easier. They're also made of a durable, woven polypropylene that allows them to be reusable over the course of many seasons rather than acting as a one-time, disposable option.
The bags fold down to a small, easily stored size when not in use, and can be a beneficial addition for road trips or RV living, as well as supporting lawn cleanup tasks directly. The bags hold 72 gallons of material each and measure roughly 26x30 inches, although there is a larger option available for those who need even more storage capacity for their yard cleanup. The set also comes with a pair of gardening gloves, offering just a bit more value thrown in for free.
Leaf Easy 45x48-Inch Leaf Scoop
The Leaf Easy 45x48-Inch Leaf Scoop is a folding tool made of corrugated plastic. It features six easy-grip handles throughout its build and weighs less than 2 pounds. This makes it easy to maneuver the tool into position and to carry it to a trash can or bag for disposal or storage. The tool features folding segments that allow it to be stored easily in any part of your garage, including on a pegboard or other similar wall storage installation. This foldable design also makes it capable of acting as a funnel of sorts to more accurately pour collected leaves into a can or bag without spilling.
The tool can be found at Home Depot for $10 and is a solid option to use as an alternative to a shovel. This is a great tool to include in your kit if you frequently find yourself working alone in the yard. Operating a rake or broom in one hand and your shovel in the other isn't exactly the simplest task, and you'll often find that you end up leaving plenty of leaves behind when pulling double duty in this way. This tool allows you to lay the scoop down flat and rake your leaves on top of it before folding it up and moving the contained pile in its entirety.
Faogo Handheld Leaf Blower Kit
Large leaf blowers often get all the attention, but a smaller tool can be incredibly valuable for homeowners looking for light-duty leaf collection and other cleanup support. The Faogo Handheld Leaf Blower Kit is available at Amazon for $60 at the time of writing (down from its regular price of $100), and it comes in a few different color options. The tool is shaped essentially like a drill or heat gun, featuring a familiar battery pack placement and trigger array. The tool comes with a storage case, two blower nozzles, a charger, and two batteries. It promises up to 26 minutes of continuous working time with a 600 CFM airflow rate. The tool also weighs 2.8 pounds, making it light and portable.
This leaf blowing option comes from an unfamiliar brand name on Amazon, but it's listed as an Amazon's Choice product and has earned a favorable average rating from over 900 buyers. The small price tag when compared to other options in this powered category and the scaled-down tool body can make this an interesting choice for someone looking for a light-duty blower to handle patios or balconies, small yards, and cleaning tasks around other, similar areas.
Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Hand Rake Claws
For a more direct approach to snagging leaves from your lawn, the Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Hand Rake Claws, available at Home Depot for $18, provides a one-size-fits-all handle that turns your hands into claws. The tool features large, enclosed rake ends attached to wrist guard-reinforced handles, allowing you to bend down and grab the leaves between the pair of claws and move them as you see fit.
The rake claws are made of hard plastic, allowing them to be lightweight and decently durable. They're ideal for use as a legitimate pickup tool to grab large volumes of leaves, or as a quasi-toy option that your children can use to help you clean up the fallen growth from the lawn. They're almost 20 inches long with a 13.5-inch width across the rake ends, and feature ridged edges to help keep material in place once you've closed the two claws together. They can be sprayed clean with a hose after use and hung up via the hang holes or the wrist support at the top of each claw.
UQM Pop Up Leaf Collector
The UQM Pop Up Leaf Collector is a collapsible collection tool that acts as a stationary (yet lightweight and easily movable) collection element. It works in a similar fashion to pop up beach tents and other lightweight products of the same nature. This tool features an enclosed back with a wide, open mouth design and handles on either side of the unit (and one on the top). As a result, it can be tilted for easy transport in a more upright position, and the open mouth makes it easy to dump leaves out into a mulcher or trash can without losing material.
The collector is an $18 purchase at Amazon, utilizing a lightweight polyester design that weighs a little over half a pound. It can hold up to 42 gallons of material and measures 56.5x37x20.5 inches in its dimensions. The tool is a solid option for both space-saving requirements in smaller garage and shed settings, and its ability to pop up and stand in the use position without any added support or a second set of hands is valuable for anyone doing yard work on their own.
Agri-Fab 44-Inch Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper
There are lots of mower attachments that can save you time in the yard, and the Agri-Fab 44-Inch Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper is a tool that easily stands among some of the best available. The tool features a wide collection swath, allowing you to take fewer passes than would be required with a smaller, push-style alternative. It connects to a lawn tractor or riding mower, allowing you to operate the piece of equipment with very little physical effort, and it utilizes a dump handle that can be controlled from a seated position rather than forcing you to get up from the controls. The tool is available from Amazon for $430, and the product page includes a few other options, including a $184 push model for those without a tractor or mower to tow it, or who'd simply prefer to handle the device themselves.
The 44-inch variant of the tool features a 28-cubic-foot flow-through hopper bag that fills from the back of the collection unit, allowing you to avoid getting bogged down by an inefficient buildup that requires dumping before it's actually full. The tool also utilizes an adjustable brush height to lock in the specific collection depth you require while rolling on large 12x3-inch tires for solid durability and performance.
Methodology
All of these leaf collection tools offer unique approaches to grabbing and handling leaves that have fallen in your yard. Most allow for the leaves to remain largely intact, giving you the freedom to decide how to use or dispose of the collected plant material as you see fit. Each tool has been rated by at least 100 buyers at their respective outlets with a 4.1-star average rating or better.