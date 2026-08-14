5 Of The Best Hearing Protection Earmuffs For Working With Noisy Tools

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Even if it's just a short amount of time, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) says that sounds above 110 dB can already cause hearing damage. Considering some power tools like jackhammers and power drills can generate up to 130 dB of noise, people who work with them regularly can run into problems. Power tool manufacturers like Ryobi have tried to alleviate power tool noise issues with its Whisper series. However, this just results in tools being relatively quieter, so it still makes sense to take care of your ears with hearing protection earmuffs — after all, one of OSHA's basic safety rules for power tools is using the right kind of personal protective equipment (PPE).

And when it comes to saving your hearing, you basically have the option to get earmuffs and/or earplugs. In general, finding the right kind of earmuffs can be challenging, since there are several things that you should definitely consider: the noise reduction rating (NRR), fit, and whether you want active/passive features. These days, there are plenty of popular and highly rated earmuffs on the market. To help you decide what to try, we've rounded up some of the best options. For more details on how we selected them, our detailed methodology is at the end of the article. But if you're ready for a new pair for earmuffs already, here are a few you should consider.