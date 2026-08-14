5 Of The Best Hearing Protection Earmuffs For Working With Noisy Tools
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Even if it's just a short amount of time, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) says that sounds above 110 dB can already cause hearing damage. Considering some power tools like jackhammers and power drills can generate up to 130 dB of noise, people who work with them regularly can run into problems. Power tool manufacturers like Ryobi have tried to alleviate power tool noise issues with its Whisper series. However, this just results in tools being relatively quieter, so it still makes sense to take care of your ears with hearing protection earmuffs — after all, one of OSHA's basic safety rules for power tools is using the right kind of personal protective equipment (PPE).
And when it comes to saving your hearing, you basically have the option to get earmuffs and/or earplugs. In general, finding the right kind of earmuffs can be challenging, since there are several things that you should definitely consider: the noise reduction rating (NRR), fit, and whether you want active/passive features. These days, there are plenty of popular and highly rated earmuffs on the market. To help you decide what to try, we've rounded up some of the best options. For more details on how we selected them, our detailed methodology is at the end of the article. But if you're ready for a new pair for earmuffs already, here are a few you should consider.
3M Pro-Grade Earmuff
3M is a popular American manufacturer known for everything from office supplies to automotive products, and it also makes highly rated earmuffs for power tool users. With a retail price of $37.39, the 3M Pro-Grade Earmuff has thousands of positive user reviews on Amazon. Designed with professionals in mind, it holds a 30 dB NRR, which falls somewhere in the middle on this list. It also has a vented, flexible head band for a comfortable fit in hot work environments. Although, one important thing to consider is that its care instructions recommend dry clean only for the padding, which can be an added expense for long-term ownership.
Alternatively, if you tend to work under the sun a lot and want a model that you can easily wear with your cap, face shield, or PPE, there's also the 3M Peltor Hearing Protection Optime 95 Earmuffs Behind-the-head model. While it is made for low noise environments with a 21 dB NRR, it is also rated for protection up to 95 dB. Not to mention, 3M claims this particular product is made in the U.S. Retailing for $26.26, these earmuffs are well regarded by Amazon users. If you want to buy a pack of 10 for your crew, it's $262.60 when it's not on sale. If you want another way of securing it, the 3M Peltor is also available in the cap-mount or over the head style.
Decibel Defense Ear Protection
Since fit is an important factor, one brand that offers more options for sizing is Decibel Defense. With 37 dB NRR Ear Muffs, Decibel Defense's Ear Protection series tops this list for NRR ratings. It comes in two different sizes: regular and x-large, which is designed for larger head sizes. A lightweight 12-ounce option, it has adjustable metal sliders, a padded headband, and dBtech foam. It's made for a wide range of applications from mowing your lawn and shooting at the gun range, to professional use like working with power tools in woodworking or construction. Designed by a former veteran and musician, the company says it's also great for live sports and music events. It also takes into consideration the experiences of people with special needs who may need ear protection, such as those with sensory issues, ASD, or autism.
Boasting certifications from international bodies like ANSI and CE, Decibel Defense claims that it's the highest NRR in the world at 37 dB on average. It's also a family owned business that is based in the United States. The regular size is available in 10 colors with prices that start at $28.89, and the x-large offering is only sold in black and retails for $30.89. All sizes are foldable, portable, and ready for storage. An Amazon's Choice product, the Decibel Defense Ear Protection has achieved an average rating of 4.5 stars from 12,200 reviewers.
DeWalt DPG17 Rechargeable Bluetooth Earmuffs
Known for producing all kinds of home improvement tools, including power tools, it's unsurprising that DeWalt makes hearing protection earmuffs to go with them. With an NRR of 25 dB, the DeWalt DPG17 is a popular pair of rechargeable Bluetooth earmuffs which retail for $51.65 on Amazon. With its Bluetooth pairing capabilities, you can stream music in between working with your power tools. Apart from high-fidelity speakers, it also has a microphone for making calls. For your comfort, it has an adjustable padded headband. The only downside is that it does use the old school micro-USB connector cable for charging its built-in battery.
Alternatively, if you're more of a radio kind of guy, DeWalt also sells the DPG15 Hearing Protection Earmuffs for $54.99 on Amazon. These earmuffs share the same NRR of 25 dB and have 8 digital AM/FM presets per band, though you can also hook it up to your CD player or old school iPod with the 3.5mm auxiliary plug. Since it runs on a pair of AA batteries, you can bring extra batteries and take the earmuffs to off-grid locations without worrying about needing to plug it. And if you want to augment your hearing protection even further, DeWalt also sells NR33 Bell Shaped Foam Earplugs for $8.99.
Pro For Sho 34dB NRR Hearing Protection Ear Muffs
One of most popular options on this list, the Pro for Sho 34dB NRR Hearing Protection Ear Muffs are priced at $28.99 and available in eight different colors, including pink and blue, which differentiates it from the other models. You can also get it in a pack of two for $57.98 in teal, purple, and white.
Made with a slim build, it's compact, foldable, and lightweight. Pro for Sho says that it's meant to fit both children and adults. Apart from shooting protection, the manufacturer notes that it's also made for sports events, fireworks, and as support for meditation and sensory overload. Certified with a 34 dB NRR, it also has both ANSI S3.19 and CE EN 352-1 certification. Under its safety guidelines, OSHA did adjust it to 31dB, but it is made to cut power tools and engine sounds passively.
Alternatively, the brand also has a separate listing, the All Terrain Safety Ear Protection, for larger size models. Priced at $24.99, it has all the same safety certifications, weighs 11.2 ounces, and is foldable. But take note, it does have a slightly lower NRR of 32 dB. And if you're the type to want to support local, Pro for Sho is a small business with products made in the U.S.
ISOtunes Link Bluetooth Earmuffs
With 25 dB NRR, the ISOtunes Link2.0 Earmuffs is the only product on this list that lets you switch between its 50-hour rechargeable battery or three AAA batteries, giving you double the battery life at 100 hours. For charging, it uses the ubiquitous USB-C cable, which means you'll have no trouble hooking it up to powerbanks or a foldable Ryobi solar panel. There's also an option to buy the $29.99 ISOtunes Link 2.0 Boom Mic Attachment separately, if you want to be able to make better calls with the noise. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology also lets you stay connected up to 30 feet away.
Apart from its ANSI certification and OSHA compliance, it boasts IPX4 rain and sweat resistance, so it's tested to be a lot more durable than other models. Not to mention, it doesn't just have Bluetooth capabilities that lets you make calls and play music, but it has built-in upper limit of 85 dB for audio output for added hearing protection. This means you don't have to worry about damaging your ears outside the job, even when you're just casually listening to music at home or at the gym.
At just under $120, it's the most expensive pair of earmuffs on this list, but many people think it's worth the price tag.
Methodology
To be included in this list of hearing protection earmuffs, we looked for products that have been listed to have at least 25 dB NRR. Since people have different preferences, we listed whether the earmuffs used passive or active noise cancelling technology. For active noise cancelling, we mentioned whether they needed batteries or USB cables, which can affect your overall usage experience. Regardless of the model, we only included products with an average rating of at least 4 stars and more than 1,000 customer reviews on Amazon. We also made sure to include ear muffs compatible with a wide range of budgets, with standard retail prices that range between $25 to $120.
Depending on whether you're planning to use it for professional or personal use, we've also listed whether the earmuffs have passed certifications from OSHA, ANSI, and CE. We also take note of sweat and water resistance ratings. When possible, we also shared alternatives with different mounting mechanisms, larger head sizes, or compatibility with caps. While it didn't impact their placement on the list, we included options that allow Bluetooth connection for streaming music and making calls. Lastly, we take note of other unique aspects of the product, such as being made in the U.S. or fit for larger head sizes.