Ryobi's 14 And 21-Watt Foldable Solar Panels Let You Pack Light And Charge On The Go

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For people on the road, keeping all your devices charged can be challenging. Unless, of course, you have your own solar panel with you. There are plenty of compact solar panels from reputable manufacturers that you can plug directly into your mobile phones, cameras, fans, or laptops. But if you need a solar panel that can also work with your power tool system, you might want to take a look at Ryobi.

One of the brand's many backpack-sized offerings, Ryobi now offers two foldable solar panels, one 14-watt ($79) and the other 21-watt ($99). When folded, both models measure 12.25 inches by 6.5 inches, which make them even more compact than a 13-inch MacBook Air. Both options share a lot of core features, such as USB-A and USB-C output ports, compatibility with Ryobi power sources, and multiple usage options. You can either lay them flat on the ground or hang them from something with their built-in loops.

Although they do have a few key differences. First and most obvious is that the 21-Watt model is slightly thicker when folded, since it has three panels instead of two. While it is half a pound heavier than the 14W, the 21W model is more efficient and Ryobi claims it can charge your phone about 30 minutes faster. Both are covered under Ryobi's 3-Year Limited Warranty.