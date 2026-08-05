Ryobi's 14 And 21-Watt Foldable Solar Panels Let You Pack Light And Charge On The Go
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For people on the road, keeping all your devices charged can be challenging. Unless, of course, you have your own solar panel with you. There are plenty of compact solar panels from reputable manufacturers that you can plug directly into your mobile phones, cameras, fans, or laptops. But if you need a solar panel that can also work with your power tool system, you might want to take a look at Ryobi.
One of the brand's many backpack-sized offerings, Ryobi now offers two foldable solar panels, one 14-watt ($79) and the other 21-watt ($99). When folded, both models measure 12.25 inches by 6.5 inches, which make them even more compact than a 13-inch MacBook Air. Both options share a lot of core features, such as USB-A and USB-C output ports, compatibility with Ryobi power sources, and multiple usage options. You can either lay them flat on the ground or hang them from something with their built-in loops.
Although they do have a few key differences. First and most obvious is that the 21-Watt model is slightly thicker when folded, since it has three panels instead of two. While it is half a pound heavier than the 14W, the 21W model is more efficient and Ryobi claims it can charge your phone about 30 minutes faster. Both are covered under Ryobi's 3-Year Limited Warranty.
What do people have to say about the Ryobi foldable solar panels?
There aren't many reviews yet for either unit, but early feedback has been generally positive. For the 14W model, it has a perfect 5-star rating on the Ryobi website, where one owner said that they used it more often than they thought they would. They praised its size and said, "I highly recommend this product to anyone who spends time outdoors!" On Home Depot, it has a slightly lower rating of 4.4 stars from 15 people.
As for the 21W model, it has a slightly higher rating of 4.9 stars from 7 people on the Ryobi website, but it does have a significantly lower rating on Home Depot, wherein it holds 3.8 stars from 43 reviewers. One reviewer noted that it does take some time to charge devices, but also highlighted how it worked for both their personal and professional needs. They said it was a great companion from the beach to the job site.
Another customer on the 14 watt model's page mentioned that they bought and loved both. Apart from the thickness, they said both worked as expected. While they're not as powerful as the 60W foldable solar panels, both seem to hit the mark for many users. Apart from charging your small electronic devices regularly, it's also capable of charging your Ryobi 18V ONE+ power sources.
Compatible power sources
One popular option that Ryobi lists as compatible is the 18V ONE+ 150W Battery Power Source and Charger Kit. Priced at $129, this kit includes a 150-watt power source and charger, 2Ah battery, and dual-port wall plug. For output, it has a pair of USB-A ports and a 120V outlet, plus an external LED lamp. It's also a product we've previously recommended to level up your fishing game. As of July 2026, more than 170 people have rated it an impressive 4.8 stars on average on the Ryobi website. On the other hand, it holds a 4.6-star average from 870 Home Depot customers.
If you want something that can power larger appliances, Ryobi also notes that it works with the 18V ONE+ 1,800W Power Station Kit. Retailing for $899, it can be quite the investment, but it does include a slew of practical features worth considering, since it can hold up to 8 batteries and even power full-sized fridges and television sets. On the Ryobi website, more than 20 people rated it 4.2 stars. On Home Depot, the unit itself has the same rating but from 260 people.
Both units are compatible with all 18V ONE+ batteries. When not used with the Ryobi solar panels, you can also power them via wall chargers and car adapters. Ryobi also sells different cables at different lengths between 4 inches to 10 inches that you can purchase.