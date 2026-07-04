5 Foldable Ryobi Finds That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack
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While some people are lucky enough to have massive garages that can hold hundreds of tools, many of us have to make do with our relatively small spaces. Because of this, it's common to hold out on buying tools, even those that we need, because we don't have space for them. Although there are now ways to rent tools through providers like Lowe's, Home Depot, or Menards, it's not the best option. For example, it's not ideal if you have a long-term, recurring need for it at your job or at home. Thankfully, many tool manufacturers like Ryobi have been listening and rolling out even more compact options with folding designs.
In many ways, Ryobi is already known for being space-saving, since it uses battery systems you can swap across its various power tools. With its 18V ONE+ battery system alone, you can skip owning multiple batteries for over 300 tools. These days, Ryobi takes it a step even further by introducing tools that can also fold across tool categories like lighting, knives, and solar panels. In fact, there are even tools and gadgets you can fit in your pockets or bags, whether it's a tiny handbag or a large backpack. So, if you're wondering how much more compact they can get, here are some popular foldable Ryobi tools for on-the-go use that might be worth a second look.
1. Folding Knives
There are plenty of reasons why a knife would come in handy, especially if you regularly order packages. You can use it to open boxes, cut string, or break down cardboard before recycling. It can also be useful when you're camping or find yourself in an emergency. As of June 2026, Ryobi offers three folding knives all under $19: a multi-function, a spring-assisted, and a tactical.
The cheapest among the three, the multi-function folding knife (RFKMF1), has a 3.25-inch straight-edge blade. Priced at $16.29, it also includes a PH2 driving bit, a package opener, and a bottle opener. On Home Depot, it has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 140 reviewers. Alternatively, there's the compact folding tactical knife (RFK25T), which retails for $17.79. With the shortest blade length of 2.25 inches, the straight-edge blade has both a glass breaker and a strap cutter. It has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars from 148 Home Depot buyers.
Lastly, there's the $18.97 spring-assisted folding knife (RFK35A1), which is designed for one-handed opening. While it has the same 3.25-inch blade length as the multi-function model, it also comes partially serrated and includes a blade lock switch and a removable pocket clip. It shares the same 4.5-star average rating from 100+ Home Depot customers as the other two models, but fared a little better on Amazon, where 50 people gave it around 4.7 stars.
2. Foldable Solar Panels
If you already have a Ryobi power source or power station, you might also want to invest in a foldable solar panel as well. Not only is it a good way to save money on electricity, but it can also be useful when camping in remote locations or during sudden blackouts during the day. While its larger 60-watt foldable solar panels might be too large for many backpacks, both its 14-watt and 21-watt models should still fit. Between the two, the $99 21-watt foldable solar panel (RYi20SP) is a little more powerful, comes with an extra panel, and has generally better feedback.
While it is heavier at 1.5 lbs, Ryobi claims it can cut phone charging time to just under two hours. It's also the same size as the 14-watt model when folded. On the official Ryobi website, there aren't many reviews yet, but it has an average rating of 4.9 stars from 8 people. Although it does have a slightly lower rating of 3.9 stars from 40+ Home Depot customers.
Alternatively, if you're willing to risk fewer reviews, there's also the 14-watt foldable solar panel (RYi14SP). Weighing just a pound, it measures 18.75 inches by 12.25 inches when spread out, but folds neatly into a 12.25-inch by 6.5-inch envelope. Retailing for just under $80, Ryobi claims it can charge your phone in about 2 hours and 20 minutes.
3. 18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Panel Light
If you're already invested in the Ryobi ONE+ battery system, you'll be happy to know you can power one of the brand's most popular foldable lighting products with it: the $96.92 18V ONE+ Hybrid LED Panel Light (PCL631B). Because it's foldable, you can adjust the panels to your preferred angle for greater light coverage. Capable of generating 3,000 lumens, it has three light settings: low (1,000 lumens), medium (1,800 lumens), and high (3,000 lumens). Ryobi says the side panels can be rotated up to 360 degrees, while the front panels can be rotated up to 150 degrees.
Unlike other panel lights, it offers two ways to power the unit: an extension cord or an 18V ONE+ Battery. Apart from a pass-through handle, it also has a built-in tripod mounting system, which makes it ideal for dark job sites where you need more height. In general, it's one of the most popular items on this list with an average rating of 4.9 stars from 270+ reviewers on the Ryobi website, as well as from more than 480 people on Home Depot. However, if you only need something slimmer, there's also the $69 18V ONE+ LED Workbench Light (PCL667B), which has a 16-hour runtime. While it is less bright at 1,700 lumens, it's more versatile in terms of being able to control the settings for the top and bottom panels, plus it comes with folding metal hooks for hanging.
4. 30 Watt USB Wall Charger
When it comes to wall plugs, Ryobi isn't the first brand that you may think of, but it does have a well-designed, folding option worth looking into. Priced at just under $20, the Ryobi 30W USB Wall Charger features folding prongs, making it a great space-saving solution for people who want to slide it into their little bags. On Home Depot, it has an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 60 mostly satisfied customers. The Ryobi Wall Charger has two kinds of USB ports: an 18W fast-charging USB-A port and a 30W fast-charging USB-C PD port. You can also charge two things at the same time. However, what truly makes the Ryobi wall charger unique is that it's also designed to charge Ryobi's under-$80 18V ONE+ 150W Battery Power Source and Charger. With this, you can use your 18V ONE+ battery to charge other devices on the go, though you'll need to shell out $129 for a kit with a 2Ah battery.
Depending on the devices you want to charge, Ryobi also offers USB-A and USB-C cables. Available in 4-foot and 10-foot lengths, Ryobi's USB cables are priced between $13.98 to $23.97. For older iPhone or iPad users, there are also models that support Lightning cables. Alternatively, you can consider a multi-use USB-C cable with features like high data transfer speeds or simultaneous video output and charging.
5. 14-in-1 Compact Multi-Tool
Among the many Ryobi tools that can do multiple jobs, the 14-in-1 Multi-tool (RHCMT01) can be a great investment at its $14.56 price point (with a lifetime warranty). Measuring 2.125 inches by 0.6875 inches by 4.125 inches, it can definitely fit in most people's pockets or even small purses. It has many of the typical features you find in other multi-tools, such as screwdrivers (Phillips and slotted), as well as a knife, saw, and awl.
Apart from this, it includes specialized tools like needle-nose pliers, pipe grips, and wire cutters. Lastly, it includes everyday functions anyone can use, like scissors, a nail cleaner, a can opener, and a 2-sided file. Made from a combination of stainless steel and aluminum, it's durable and lightweight. If you want to avoid it snagging on stuff in your bag, it comes with a pouch, too.
While it doesn't have many reviews on the Ryobi website yet, the early feedback has been quite promising, with 5 users giving it 4.8 stars. On the other hand, more than 240 Home Depot users have rated it a generally positive 4 stars on average. That said, we've mentioned before that multi-tools from big-name tool companies pale in comparison to specialized brands. So, if you're not married to the idea of getting one from Ryobi, you might want to test out options from Leatherman, Victorinox, or Roxon.
How we listed these items
To compile this list of foldable tools, we reviewed Ryobi's product lineup, excluding those that have been officially discontinued. We looked into the various categories to give you a holistic view of the offerings in their portfolio, plus item sizes ranging from pocket-friendly to those that need a slightly larger space, like backpacks. To fit different budgets, we included items priced between $14 and $99 when they're not on sale. We also considered people who are already invested in the different Ryobi batteries, so you can get more use out of your existing system.
Next, we selected products that have been rated 4 stars on average by at least 50 users on the official Ryobi website. When it wasn't possible to get this quantity from a single platform, we referenced reviews from other online retail platforms, such as Home Depot and Amazon. Since there is more to a product than being foldable, we also noted the common pros and cons of its performance as mentioned by users. While it didn't affect their placement, we also noted similar items in the Ryobi portfolio that may offer unique features better suited to your specific needs. Finally, we also highlighted Ryobi accessories that are necessary for their overall operating cost, such as cables and battery packs.