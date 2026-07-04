5 Foldable Ryobi Finds That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack

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While some people are lucky enough to have massive garages that can hold hundreds of tools, many of us have to make do with our relatively small spaces. Because of this, it's common to hold out on buying tools, even those that we need, because we don't have space for them. Although there are now ways to rent tools through providers like Lowe's, Home Depot, or Menards, it's not the best option. For example, it's not ideal if you have a long-term, recurring need for it at your job or at home. Thankfully, many tool manufacturers like Ryobi have been listening and rolling out even more compact options with folding designs.

In many ways, Ryobi is already known for being space-saving, since it uses battery systems you can swap across its various power tools. With its 18V ONE+ battery system alone, you can skip owning multiple batteries for over 300 tools. These days, Ryobi takes it a step even further by introducing tools that can also fold across tool categories like lighting, knives, and solar panels. In fact, there are even tools and gadgets you can fit in your pockets or bags, whether it's a tiny handbag or a large backpack. So, if you're wondering how much more compact they can get, here are some popular foldable Ryobi tools for on-the-go use that might be worth a second look.