5 Ryobi Tools That Can Do More Than One Job
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Few brand names in the modern consumer tool market are as well known as Ryobi. Few are as generally well regarded either, with the Techtronic Industries-owned brand seeing its popularity grow considerably in the past few years.
As that popularity has grown, so too has the list of powered and non-powered devices bearing the Ryobi name and its distinctive lime green livery. These days, Ryobi tools and devices are largely available only through The Home Depot or Ryobi's own online platform. Wherever you buy them, the brand's tools have developed a reputation for providing a solid mix of power and performance at a palatable price point. Ryobi has taken things further in potential budgetary savings by bolstering a couple of different battery platforms that allow for the sharing of compatible power sources.
Even still, consumers who are serious about saving a few bucks on their DIY gear might also look to get the most bang for their Ryobi buck by seeking out tools that are capable of providing more than one function. Those tools are generally few and far between, but Ryobi does offer a few devices that can be put to work on more than one task if you're feeling creative. Here's a few Ryobi tools that can do more than one job.
14-in-1 Multi-Tool
Given Ryobi's standing among the major players in the power tool market, it's almost easy to forget that the brand also makes a few devices that don't require a rechargeable power pack to function. And Ryobi's 14-in-1 Multi-Tool is a hand tool that gives you more versatility than the bulk of its other devices for the budget-friendly price of just $14.56.
For that price, you get 14 different tools packed into something just over 4 inches long and 2 inches wide. It features tools made of stainless steel, housed in a durable aluminum casing. As for the tools themselves, the Ryobi device comes equipped with needle nose pliers, pipe grips, scissors, nail cleaner, two-sided file, awl, can opener, wire cutters, saw, knife, Philips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, bottle opener, and carrying case.
If you're still flinching at the modest sticker price, you should know that the multi-tool is backed by a lifetime warranty, and that Ryobi shoppers have rated the device at 4.8-stars on its product page. We should note that there are only 5 reviews posted there, so the subset is admittedly small. All but one of those reviews is 5 stars, however, with the lone outlier being a 4-star customer. That outlier complained only that the tool could sometimes be hard to open, while the rest largely raved about its size, versatility, and durability.
18V One+ Bucket Top Misting Fan
Whether you're tinkering away in the confines of your garage or home workshop, or sweating away while working or playing in the backyard, a good fan is a vital comfort tool. If you're in need of such a cooling device, Ryobi currently features quite a few fans in its stable of cordless, Lithium-Ion powered devices. A couple of them are even designed with misting functionality to deliver a cooling wave of moisture along with the requisite air flow.
We're highlighting Ryobi's 18V Whisper Series Bucket Top Mister here because we believe is delivers the most versatility for the price. Ryobi is selling the tool itself for just $79.99, though the kit includes one 18V One+ battery and charger for just $20 more. The misting functionality is, obviously, the highlight of this particular fan, though we can confirm it's fully functional whether it's hooked up to a water source or not, hence the "more than one job" tag.
As for the misting features, the fan is equipped with both a drop down pumping hose for a bucket top setup, or a connector that allows users to hook up a standard water hose as the source of H2O. The fan has two speed and misting settings, and is designed to run 44% quieter than other Ryobi fans while producing 840 feet-per-minute misting. It's also well rated by customers, who've rated it at 4.8 stars on the strength of 152 reviews.
18 V One+ Power Drill
Whether you're a staunch DIYer or a worksite professional, a cordless power drill is an essential tool in your tool kit. To that end, pretty much every power tool maker in the game offers a few different versions, and Ryobi is no exception. We think the brand's ½-Inch 18V One+ Power Drill is one of the absolute must-have tools among its various offerings, and Ryobi customers would seem to agree with that particular assessment, as they've rated the drill at 4.9-stars.
You may not realize it, but if you do have one of those essential tools, you can indeed use it to do more than just drill holes and drive or remove screws and fasteners on the job. With the right attachment, the drill can even double as a paint stirrer.
If you don't already have a compatible attachment on hand, you can scoop one up through Amazon for roughly $10 or less. To that end, if you want to go all in on making your Ryobi power drill one of the more versatile devices in your One+ stable, you may also be able to turn it into a power scrubber for your bathroom or patio, and even a garden auger with other attachments. Best of all, the drill itself will only cost you about $119.
18V One+ Multi-tool
If you're looking for a device with a more visceral punch on the job site than Ryobi-'s non-powered multi-tool, the brand has several versatile Lithium-Ion powered devices worth checking out. That includes the One+ High Performance Multi-Tool, which has been rated at 4.6 stars by users, with a tool-only version selling for $129.
If you're interested you can also purchase the kit version, which includes a 2 Ah 18V battery and charger for $189. For Ryobi users who have other 18V tools laying around and don't need the add-ons in the kit, the tool-only version could prove an invaluable addition to your setup, as that version comes with two plunge cut blades, a sanding head, and sand paper. Yes, right off the bat you've got a tool capable of both cutting and sanding surfaces. If you want, you can also upgrade its cutting and sanding abilities with additional accessory kits.
According to Ryobi, the lightweight, ergonomically designed multi-tool provides significant speed and vibration upgrades over similar devices from competitors, and is powerful enough to cut through wood, plastic, drywall, and metal. It's also equipped with a 3.8 oscillation angle for increased power for demo work, and has variable speeds between 10,000 and 20,000 oscillations per minute for more precision jobs. While most users praise the device for its power and clean-cutting capabilities, some noted power shortcomings, or that their device failed soon after being pressed into action.
Speed Bench Mobile Work Station
While versatile powered tools have become prized possessions among diehard Ryobi customers, it's safe to assume that the bulk of that lot does not enjoy the same versatility when it comes to workspaces. Ryobi's Speed Bench Mobile Work Station aims to solve that in part, quite literally putting a sturdy workbench on wheels so you can roll it wherever you need to work on the day. That rolling workstation is manufactured from steel and fit with 10-inch all-terrain wheels. It's also equipped with a 42-inch by 22-inch solid wood work top that is Ryobi Link ready.
That work bench is capable of holding up to 400 pounds, which means you should have few limitations in whatever project you need it for. And apart from providing an on-the-go work space, this speed bench is actually designed to transition into a full-on hand trolley too, with the wood top easily folding down as support. In trolley mode, the cart can hold up to 300 pounds, meaning it should be more than capable of ferrying most of the tools and materials you need to the job site too.
Versatility like that, of course, comes at a little extra cost, as the speed bench is priced at $219. It's also been rated at 4.6-stars by Ryobi users. While a couple of users complained of quality control issues, the bulk of the reviews appreciate its design, versatility, and durability.