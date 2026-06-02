5 Ryobi Tools That Can Do More Than One Job

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Few brand names in the modern consumer tool market are as well known as Ryobi. Few are as generally well regarded either, with the Techtronic Industries-owned brand seeing its popularity grow considerably in the past few years.

As that popularity has grown, so too has the list of powered and non-powered devices bearing the Ryobi name and its distinctive lime green livery. These days, Ryobi tools and devices are largely available only through The Home Depot or Ryobi's own online platform. Wherever you buy them, the brand's tools have developed a reputation for providing a solid mix of power and performance at a palatable price point. Ryobi has taken things further in potential budgetary savings by bolstering a couple of different battery platforms that allow for the sharing of compatible power sources.

Even still, consumers who are serious about saving a few bucks on their DIY gear might also look to get the most bang for their Ryobi buck by seeking out tools that are capable of providing more than one function. Those tools are generally few and far between, but Ryobi does offer a few devices that can be put to work on more than one task if you're feeling creative. Here's a few Ryobi tools that can do more than one job.