5 Ryobi Products To Level Up Your Next Fishing Trip
While Ryobi is best known for its brightly colored line of power tools, the brand sells a wide range of other products, from affordable home improvement essentials to recreational products suited for outdoor adventures. If you're a fan of the brand and a keen angler, those outdoor products might make all the difference the next time you head out for a fishing trip.
Like all of Ryobi's best products, these five top picks are competitively priced and might come in handy in a variety of situations. Whether you're at the lake, the coast, or you're headed back home, it's worth keeping them around. All but one of these products run using Ryobi's 18V One+ interchangeable battery system. If you already have a suitable battery pack to hand, you can save money by buying the bare tool only instead of the kit that includes a battery and a charger. Most of the products linked to in this article will be bundles of this kind.
One+ 4 Inch Clamp Fan Kit
There are many ways to use Ryobi's clip-on fans that aren't fishing, like as a makeshift table fan at home or keeping a breeze flowing through humid campsites. That said, their main use is to keep you cool on a hot day spent outdoors. The Ryobi 18V One+ 4 Inch Clamp Fan Kit retails for $59.97 and includes the fan, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger. The fan can move up to 180 CFM of air and can be clamped to surfaces up to 1.5 inches thick. This makes it possible to attach it to a chair's arm, the edge of a table, or even the pole of a marquee. That said, this fan can also stand upright on its own.
At its lowest speed setting, Ryobi says the fan can run for up to 40 hours on a full charge. Enabling the higher speed setting and the rotating fan head will diminish battery life, but should still provide more than enough runtime for all-day use. Alternatively, since all Ryobi 18V One+ batteries are interchangeable, you could bring a second battery with you and switch them when the first one starts dying.
One+ Speaker with Bluetooth
Buyers looking for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker won't find themselves short of options, but Ryobi's One+ speakers offer a few features that make them stand out from the crowd. For starters, they run on the same interchangeable batteries as the brand's power tools and lifestyle products. That means that cash-conscious buyers can get just one battery pack and use it to power multiple products over the course of a trip, assuming the pack has a suitable level of charge.
The Ryobi 18V One+ Speaker with Bluetooth is one of several speakers that the brand offers, and it's arguably a top pick for weekend trips. It retails for $89.00 and has a maximum Bluetooth range of more than 125 feet, making it a versatile option for lake days and campsites. Another handy feature is the built-in USB-A charging port, which can charge small devices like smartphones or earbuds while the speaker is in use. Ryobi claims a runtime of up to 10 hours with a 4.0Ah P192 battery, though this assumes that you don't use the speaker like a power bank. The speaker doesn't come with a battery, so you might have to buy one separately. The suggested 4.0Ah P192 battery retails for $99.99.
One+ LED Area Light
Whether you're a fan of night fishing or prefer to be back in your cabin before the sun sets, you'll need to be able to see what you're doing when it gets dark out. That's where the Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light might be useful. It retails as a standalone tool for $39.99 and offers up to 850 lumens, with three brightness settings available, the lowest of which delivers 100 lumens, while the middle offers 400.
The One+ LED Area Light is backed by strong user reviews, with appear to be most impressed with the light's construction and usefulness during a blackout, thanks to an extra feature that isn't found on most cordless lamps. This Ryobi lamp, which runs on standard 18V One+ batteries, features USB charging, which is useful to keep small devices charged during emergencies. While user reviewers seem to think of it as a solid tool, it's good to known that it ships with a three-year warranty from Ryobi.
One+ 150 Watt Battery Power Source and Charger Kit
A power bank can keep a single phone topped up with charge over a trip, but if you need to charge multiple electronic devices during a long day, you'll need something more versatile. The Ryobi 18V One+ 150 Watt Battery Power Source and Charger could be the tool for you, since it offers the ability to charge a phone three times over with power to spare, or power multiple small devices at once.
The kit retails for $129.00 and features the charging device, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger that can draw power from multiple sources. As well as a traditional wall outlet, it can also be charged using a vehicle's 12V port or a solar panel. If you wanted to, there's nothing stopping buyers from drawing power from a Ryobi 1,800 Watt power station, too.
The charging device lets the battery it is attached to function like a power source, as well as offering all the ports needed to deliver that power to electronic devices. In total, the charger features a USB-C input and output port, two USB-A charging ports, and a 120V AC outlet. These ports can be used simultaneously as long as the total power being drawn doesn't exceed 150 Watts.
Ryobi Link 17 Inch Soft Sided Cooler
A fishing trip is just one instance where a good portable cooler will come in useful. Those gadgets are equally good if you're looking for the right gear for the perfect tailgate, or even as a way to keep water and food cool throughout the work day. Ryobi offers a $499.00 cordless power cooler for buyers with especially deep pockets, but those looking for maximum value for money will likely prefer the Ryobi Link 17 Inch Soft Sided Cooler. It does without the power cooling, adjustable temperature, and LCD monitoring screen, but it is much cheaper, coming in at just $59.97.
The soft sided cooler can be used individually but is also compatible with the Ryobi Link storage system. If you already use one of the system's toolboxes for your fishing gear, you can be sure the soft-sided cooler will fit right on top. According to Ryobi, this cooler can keep ice solid for 24 hours, and will fit up to 24 cans. Meanwhile, three pockets on the exterior of the cooler provide ample room to store additional equipment or personal items.