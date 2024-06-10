5 Ways To Use Ryobi's Clip-On Fans This Summer, According To TikTok

This summer season is once again shaping up to be quite the scorcher with the United States predicted to experience above-average temperatures from the Rocky Mountains all the way to the East Coast. In this kind of sweltering heat, it is of the utmost importance that you take steps to prevent heat stroke, including regular, adequate hydration, staying out of direct sunlight, adding reflective surfaces inside your vehicle to keep your car cool during the summer, and using assistive devices like air conditioners and fans.

Speaking of fans, if you're looking to get some outdoor time despite the heat, you'd do well to bring a fan around with you to offset the high temperature. As it happens, the Ryobi manufactures a variety of cooling fans and misters for hotter days, including a nifty clip-on fan that boasts both a healthy breeze and a sturdy mounting clip. This fan has become something of a quiet hit on TikTok, where users are clipping it onto a variety of spots to make the summer swelter a little more bearable. Here are some ways TikTok users are using them to stay cool.