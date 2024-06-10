5 Ways To Use Ryobi's Clip-On Fans This Summer, According To TikTok
This summer season is once again shaping up to be quite the scorcher with the United States predicted to experience above-average temperatures from the Rocky Mountains all the way to the East Coast. In this kind of sweltering heat, it is of the utmost importance that you take steps to prevent heat stroke, including regular, adequate hydration, staying out of direct sunlight, adding reflective surfaces inside your vehicle to keep your car cool during the summer, and using assistive devices like air conditioners and fans.
Speaking of fans, if you're looking to get some outdoor time despite the heat, you'd do well to bring a fan around with you to offset the high temperature. As it happens, the Ryobi manufactures a variety of cooling fans and misters for hotter days, including a nifty clip-on fan that boasts both a healthy breeze and a sturdy mounting clip. This fan has become something of a quiet hit on TikTok, where users are clipping it onto a variety of spots to make the summer swelter a little more bearable. Here are some ways TikTok users are using them to stay cool.
Bring a breeze to the campsite
The summer is the prime season for outdoor camping. Summer camping is generally a bit easier than cold season camping, since you don't need to pack heavy clothes and sleeping bags or be as mindful of nighttime chills. Of course, the heat brings its own concerns, especially during the height of the daylight. If you're away from reliable shade and air conditioning, it's going to get sticky and uncomfortable in a hurry, especially if you're running around outside.
@familyadventurehq
ryobi clip on fans have been a great addtion to my camping gear. #rvtiktok #rvtraveltrailer #ryobifans
TikTok user FamilyAdventureHQ recommends packing a Ryobi clip-on fan as part of your camping prep. The battery packs that power these fans can last for up to 40 hours without a recharge, making them great for giving the campsite a pleasant breeze during a hot day or a sweaty night. FamilyAdventureHQ's TikTok has the fan clamped to a camping table, which would be great for keeping the heat off while relaxing or during meal prep. You could also clip one to the supports of your tent at night or to a folding chair if you're lounging around. Even if you don't have a solid clip point, the fan can stand up on its own, so you can also just place it on the ground while you're in your sleeping bag.
Keep your baby or dog cool on a walk
It's always nice to take a walk around the neighborhood when the weather is pleasant. So long as you remember to wear some sunscreen, put on a hat, and carry a water bottle, it's fairly easy to handle the heat. However, if you have an infant or young child that you're bringing along with you for the walk, you might want to take some extra precautions. After all, a small child might not appreciate being cooped up in a stroller, getting baked by the summer heat.
@alexismckaycastriota
Stroller fan hack #ryobi #ryobitools #strollerfanhack #bluecollar #lifehacks #babyhack
TikTok user Alexis Humphrey solved this problem by clipping a Ryobi fan onto the handlebars of her baby's stroller and pointing the breeze at them. In addition to the aforementioned long battery life, the Ryobi clip-on fan has a multi-directional rotating head and two speed settings. So, if your baby doesn't appreciate a strong breeze pointed right at them, you can point it slightly away from them or turn the intensity down to get the pleasant cooling they'd like. Incidentally, while Alexis Humphrey's video is of a baby in a stroller, this trick would probably work just as well for those who like to take their small dogs around in strollers with them. Remember, dogs don't sweat the same way as humans, so they need cooling assistance just as much as we do.
Make a pet kennel or carrier a bit less stuffy
On the subject of pets, if you're traveling around with your cats or dogs for the summer season, then you've probably got them inside of a kennel or carrier in the car, on a plane, or at some kind of outdoor function where you don't want them running around. While most pet carriers are designed to provide adequate ventilation, small spaces and intense heat are a bad combination. It might not get hot enough to endanger your pet's life, but it won't be pleasant for them either.
@theedualicia
Clamp Fan Ryobi can clamp with large Ruffland Kennel door closed! I can also put the fan inside blowing AC more towards kennel! Cant wait for the Markets & my maeketing to come in!
TikTok user theedualicia solved this problem on her Ruffland kennel by clamping a Ryobi fan right onto the front of its grate. This creates a nice breeze for your pet through the carrier's most well-ventilated spot, and since the battery pack can last for multiple hours even with the fan on full blast, you know your pet will be fine even on a long trip. If you're on a plane or in a car (where mild AC might be present), the cooled air may not reach your pet carrier if it's in a rear compartment or on the floor. The increased breeze from the fan will help the cooled air reach them.
Create breezy spots for outdoor animals
Not all animals are meant to come with us on vacations, or even inside the house. For instance, what if you own a chicken coop, a rabbit hutch, or a goat pen? Just because they don't live in your home, that doesn't mean outdoor animals can get by with no cooling whatsoever, especially in the kind of intense summer we're anticipating. TikTok user Alexandra Brownfield (graycedarhome) keeps a coop of chickens in her backyard, but closes the door to the coop at night. While the coop is shaded and ventilated, it can still get pretty crispy in there.
@graycedarhome
🎉 Birthday gift for the Hens! 🐔 They're clucking in delight with their new @RYOBI Tools USA 4-inch clamp fan. Perfect for those warm coop nights & versatile enough for around the house use too! 🌬️🏡 Ps. All my chicken keeping supplies is on my LTK affiliate page linked in bio 🫶
To alleviate this, she clamped a Ryobi fan onto the inside of the coop and aimed it up to improve the internal air circulation. Just a little extra moving air at night can go a long way toward keeping those chickens safe and cool. This approach should work just as well with other kinds of outdoor animals like rabbits or goats. As long as there's a sturdy spot to clamp a fan, plus some existing ventilation to work with, the extra breeze can significantly improve the airflow and keep your fuzzy buddies happy and healthy.
Add improvised AC to your golf cart
Intense summer sunlight is the nemesis of golfers everywhere. You're out in long pants in a wide-open field, potentially miles away from the nearest source of water or air conditioning. This is why heat stress is a very real concern for golfers, and why experts recommend keeping a water bottle on your person, wearing light-colored clothes to repel sunlight, and, if at all possible, going for an early tee time. Riding between holes on a golf cart can get you some much-needed shade, not to mention relief for your legs. But while it is possible to get air conditioning on a golf cart, it's not exactly a standard feature.
@tx_eric34
Battling that Texas heat with my new @RYOBI Tools USA fans on the golf course 👀🔥🥵#texas #texascheck #golf #heat #fans #ryobifan
If you want a more accessible means of cooling down on a golf cart than installing an air conditioning system, try clipping one or two Ryobi fans onto the supports of your golf cart like TikTok user tx_eric34. You'll love the pleasant breeze after sinking a birdie, and the battery pack will last well throughout the afternoon. You can even add multiple fans to each of the cart canopy's supports for surround cooling. Don't forget to charge up all the batteries in the morning before tee time, though.