3 Ryobi Tools You Can Take With You To The Golf Course
Compared to something like baseball or football, golf is a more low-key sport. It's less about the sweat, and more about the skill. But just because you're not running around at full tilt for the whole game, that doesn't mean it can't be grueling. After all you're out in the middle of a wide-open space with no shade or coverage when it's likely very hot and sunny out, there are no power outlets for miles around, and if you're by yourself, the sheer silence is absolutely deafening.
Luckily, these problems, much like many golf-related grievances, can be remedied with a bit of creative gadgetry. If you're in the market for some handy tools to make your golfing excursion a little less intense, the Ryobi hardware brand has a handful of options available at your local Home Depot that you might want to invest in.
Cordless 4 inch Clamp Fan
Unless you make a concentrated effort to hit your ball into a forest rough, you're not going to get much in the way of relief from the afternoon sun. It is possible, and in fact, worryingly common, for golfers to succumb to heat exhaustion during a prolonged play session. This is why it's vital to have both a brimmed hat on while playing and regular access to clean drinking water. If you still need a little extra cooling, though, just stick a fan on your cart or bag.
Ryobi's Cordless 4-inch Clamp Fan is just what you need to get a refreshing breeze going. The sturdy clamp can firmly grasp onto any solid object up to 1-1/2-inch thick, such as the sides of your cart or the rim of your bag. The fan features a two-speed switch with a rotating head to get your ideal breeze angle, delivering up to 180 CFM of airflow on its high setting. With one of Ryobi's ONE+ 18V battery packs, the fan can run continuously for up to 40 hours, which is more than enough time to get you through all 18 holes.
150-Watt Power Source
While you're out on the green, you're probably making regular use of your smartphone, making calls, listening to music, or tracking your position on the course. However, if you're playing through even half of an entire golf course, there probably won't be any spots where you can plug your phone into an outlet, at least within convenient walking distance. If your phone dies, not only will you be without your conveniences, but you won't be able to call for help in an emergency. To ensure that doesn't happen, you should carry some extra juice with you.
Ryobi's 150-watt Power Source is designed to provide quick, compact power wherever you need it. The device itself is small enough to fit discreetly in a golf bag pocket, but don't let that size fool you. Just snap on one of Ryobi's ONE+ battery packs, and this doodad can provide all the juice your electronics could need through either its two USB-A ports or its 120-volt AC outlet. A single 18V ONE+ 4Ah Battery pack, when attached to this source, can provide enough energy to fully recharge a typical smartphone six times over, ensuring you'll never be without your personal devices.
Cordless Compact Radio with Bluetooth
While it's perfectly fine to enjoy golf by yourself, the silence of the green can be a little overbearing if you're out there all day. If you don't have someone to chat with, a little music can help to liven things up, but if the course you're on is out of wireless range, you're not going to be able to use something like Spotify. Luckily, where new tech falls short, old tech can still step up in a sleek new package.
Ryobi's Cordless Compact Radio features a full FM radio with a convenient digital selector, allowing you to pick up your favorite tunes and talk shows from anywhere on the course. The radio itself features a crisp 15W speaker, but if you don't have anywhere convenient to place it, you can also pair the speaker to a Bluetooth device like wireless headphones to get your music anywhere. Don't worry about wandering off from your cart, as this device has a Bluetooth signal range of 175 feet. This radio features a USB-A port for charging small electronics as an added bonus.