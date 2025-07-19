Ryobi's 1800-Watt Power Station: How Long Will It Run On One Charge?

Keeping a good power station on hand is great for a whole host of reasons. They're a solid choice if you need a device to power your campsite with electricity, and they can be a lifesaver when you experience an emergency power outage. The biggest downside to power stations is that the units themselves tend to run on the expensive side, with many of the larger models costing thousands of dollars at MSRP.

Those who are familiar with the brand Ryobi know that the green and black tools made by the company have a well-earned reputation for offering exceptional performance relative to the brand's reasonably low prices. Bearing that in mind, many people might be interested in picking up one of Ryobi's 1800-Watt Portable Battery Inverter Power Stations.

But before you go racing to your local Home Depot to pick one out for yourself, you might want to learn a bit more about how these power stations work. One of the first questions that many people wonder is how long the battery lasts, but that depends on a couple of different factors. For one thing, Ryobi currently sells three different 1800-Watt Power Station models that have different modalities for storing power. Second, the duration of the battery will largely depend on the power draw of the devices that are connected to it.