What Does 3M Stand For And Who Owns The Popular Company?

The 3M Company is renowned for its inventive and varied product line, which spans numerous sectors such as consumer goods, industrial applications, and healthcare. Some of its best-known products, such as Scotch tape and Post-it notes and its variants, have become household brands, and its wider range of products, which were created internally rather than acquired from other companies, added to its worldwide reach. The name 3M is an acronym, which stands for the original name of the business — Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company. 3M is a large American multinational conglomerate that is publicly traded, and its owners are composed of institutional investors that own over 50% of the stock, retail investors that own 34%, and inside investors that own less than 1%.

Advertisement

Among the biggest institutional investors, or companies that own 3M on behalf of the shareholders, are Vanguard, State Street, BlackRock, Geode Capital Management, and State Farm Insurance Companies. From this group, it is Vanguard that owns the biggest share, at 49,080,209, which represents 8.89 percent ownership of the company. With a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, 3M is more valuable than the gross domestic product of 98 countries in the world, and for 2024 alone, its total sales were $24.6 billion.

For over 120 years, 3M has been selling its products to consumers and companies worldwide, and today the company currently has 60,000 different kinds of products in its portfolio. 3M branded products are sold in nearly 200 countries, and its impact on end-users and businesses is vast and continues to grow, owing to its ubiquity and everyday usage. As a company, 3M is focused on invention and innovation and owns 100,000 patents in diverse fields that include healthcare, communications, manufacturing, automotive, electronics, transportation, mining, oil, and gas.

Advertisement