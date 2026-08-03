13 DeWalt Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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There are many home improvement tasks that one would like to perform themselves to save money by not hiring a professional. To do that, you will need different power and hand tools in your kit to execute the job well. For instance, jobs like kitchen renovations, installing lights and frames, and plumbing repairs are some tasks that you can perform, given you have the right tool for it, even with little knowledge and experience.
Hence, we have gathered some DeWalt home improvement tools that are both useful and affordable — priced under $100 — which makes them worth adding to your collection. You will find them handy for a range of tasks, such as using a drill driver to drill holes for your new frames or using an oscillating tool to remove old paint and grout stuck between the tiles.
Furthermore, all the products here have a minimum rating of 4 stars, collected from at least 400 users who found the tools helpful for performing repairs and renovations around the house. But before buying DeWalt tools, there are a few things to consider, such as pairing them with the right battery to get the maximum performance out of the tool.
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver
The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver comes with six torque adjustment levels, with the peak output being 44 inch-pounds paired with a maximum no-load speed of 360 RPM. When used with a 2Ah battery, it can drive around 680 screws per charge for a longer runtime. The secure bit retention system keeps the bit in place during use, while the soft start capability prevents fastener damage and stripping. Additionally, there's a 360-degree FlexDrive Collar, which you can rotate clockwise or counterclockwise to drive or remove screws.
The integration of an LED light aids in illuminating the target space, which comes in handy when working in narrow and tight spots. Priced at $78.96 on Amazon following a 14% discount, the tool is rated 4.5 stars by over 1,950 users. It has several uses in home improvement, including assembling furniture and installing doorknobs and hinges. In fact, Amazon users found it to be reliable for furniture assembly and also used it to remove electrical panels from the wall. The one-handed operation is a great bonus as well.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Set
Priced at $99, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Set includes a 1/2-inch drill driver, two 20V Max Li-ion battery packs, a compact charger, and a contractor bag to carry it all. The drill driver has a two-speed function (0-450 RPM and 0-1,500 RPM) to match the needs of the task at hand. This tool can be used to drill holes in a variety of materials, such as wood, plastic, or light metal, as well as drive screws for light- to mid-duty applications.
Furthermore, there's a 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck to retain bits and provide a secure grip, while the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable grip. With the 15-position clutch, you can control the torque output during fastening tasks for better control. The tool has received a 4.8-star rating on Amazon from over 49,650 customers, many of whom say it handles basic DIY jobs nicely. One user, Ashley, said she regularly used it for minor home projects, like hanging wall frames and drilling holes, and found it plenty powerful.
DeWalt Stud Finder
The DeWalt Stud Finder helps you locate the center of wooden and metal studs hidden behind drywall at a depth of up to 3/4 inch, which can be useful when performing electrical repairs or installations. It can also detect AC and live wires so you don't accidentally drill into them, which can be very hazardous. Moreover, the gadget features a center marking channel so you can mark the exact point where the drilling needs to be done.
There are directional arrows that visually point you toward the stud, while the audible alert stops sounding when you reach the precise center of the stud. It works on two AAA batteries, and the compact design allows for one-handed use. Up for purchase on Amazon for $22.95, this home improvement tool priced under $50 has received a 4.1-star rating from over 5,430 reviewers. Amazon buyers said the stud finder delivered accurate results most of the time and worked perfectly for most drywall applications, helping them hang lights and drill accurate holes.
DeWalt Pro Wood Chisel Set
Sitting at a 4.8-star rating from 1,035 users, the DeWalt Pro Wood Chisel Set can be bought on Amazon for $19.96 and is also labeled an Amazon's Choice product. The tool has multiple uses for home projects, such as installing door hinges; you can use it to cut the shallow recesses to match the surface of the door and the frame. Moreover, it is handy for removing old and damaged pieces of wood from cabinets, shelves, or cabinet trim.
The set contains three chisels with blades of different widths — 1/2-inch, 3/4-inch, and 1-inch — to aid with a range of woodworking tasks. These DeWalt chisels are created with carbon-steel blades to maintain the sharp edges, while the thick metal strike caps withstand repeated hammer strikes without damage. Plus, the blades are coated with lacquer to prevent corrosion.
DeWalt Rotary Saw
The DeWalt Rotary Saw is built with a 5-amp motor that can produce up to 30,000 RPM, making the tool useful for cutting openings in drywall, wood, metal, tiles, plastic, and more. Consequently, you can utilize it to cut openings for new electrical outlets, exhaust fans, wall lighting, smart home control panels, among other applications. There's a dust-sealed switch that prevents dust from seeping into the tool for longer durability.
Also, you can change bits without requiring any additional tools, as the saw is compatible with 1/8-inch and 1/4-inch collets. Available on Amazon for $59.43, it has garnered a 4.5-star rating from 3,895 buyers. One reviewer mentioned that it cuts through hardwood and pine plywood "like a hot knife through butter," while others liked the fact that it cuts material into big chunks, allowing them to complete tasks more quickly.
DeWalt Pliers Set
The DeWalt Pliers Set contains three different types of pliers — lineman, long-nose, and diagonal cutting — making it capable of handling a variety of tasks associated with electrical repairs and installations. They can be used for stripping insulation from wires, cutting wire, and twisting wires and cables. Created with a bi-material handle, the pliers provide a secure grip, allowing you to apply force without them slipping out of your hands.
Additionally, the jaws are made of chrome-vanadium steel that adds durability, while the aggressive crosshatch tooth design grips the objects firmly. The set is up for grabs at $44.99 and has a score of 4.7 collected from 2,046 reviews. Going through the reviews, there were several comments appreciating the quality of these tools and the fact that they cut through wires pretty smoothly with minimal hand pressure.
DeWalt Multi-Tool
There are 16 different tools integrated into the compact DeWalt Multi-Tool to keep home repairs super simple. It has multiple types of pliers, a can opener, flat-head screwdrivers, scissors, a ruler, and even wood and metal files. Therefore, you won't need to buy these tools separately, saving you money and storage space. In addition, all the tools and blades are made of stainless steel, which is durable as well as resistant to rust.
The multi-tool has soft-grip panels for stable handling. Plus, the tool folds away easily and stays locked in place until you want it open for added safety. It is available on Amazon for $41.42 and has an incredible 4.7-star score from 1,500 users. Digging through the comments shows that users find this tool to be very convenient since it saves them the hassle of carrying a toolbox around. It has all the basic tools required for everyday home repairs and installations.
DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Oscillating Tool
Another multi-purpose tool, the DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Oscillating Tool moves in rigorous back-and-forth motion to perform a variety of tasks, such as sanding, cutting, grinding, and grout removal. It is designed with a brushless motor that can deliver up to 18,000 OPM with a 3.2-degree oscillation angle to effectively remove material. There's a tool-free accessory change system so you can switch between blades without needing extra tools. Also, there's a built-in LED light to brighten the workspace.
You can use the DeWalt oscillating tool for several purposes, such as cutting drywall when you want to replace or install electrical sockets. It also helps remove old tiles and built-up grout. Besides these, you can use it to remove old paint from surfaces and carpet glue from the floor. This power tool is currently selling on Amazon for $99 and has a rating of 4.5 stars collected from 412 reviews. Customers like the cordless design and the portable size, so it fits nicely in the hand for controlled maneuvering.
Stanley DeWalt Atomic 16' Tape Measure
A tape measure is an often go-to tool when you want to get an estimate of the size of the rooms and spaces in your house before making any renovations. The Stanley DeWalt Atomic 16' Tape Measure will make a handy addition to your collection, as it has a 16-foot blade length with highly visible fractional markings so you can measure accurately down to the last inch. It weighs just eight ounces and has a finger brake so you can take individual measurements up to 13 feet, as the blade may begin to bend after that point.
Furthermore, the blade is made of high-quality carbon steel and has a durable coating so the markings won't fade even after multiple uses. The product is rated at 4.7 on Amazon by 629 global reviewers, who found it to be reliable for around-the-house DIY projects. It can be purchased for $14.97 on the platform.
DeWalt Angle Grinder
The DeWalt Angle Grinder is an underrated home improvement tool that can do a lot of things. It comes with a 4-1/2-inch wheel capacity, so you can use it with multiple types of discs, such as grinding, cutting, flap, sanding, and more. The quick-change wheel mechanism lets you replace the disc quickly without the use of additional equipment. There's a two-position side handle to allow for a better grip and control, while the low-profile design enables it to fit into tight spots. Additionally, the tool is powered by a 7-ampere motor that achieves a peak speed of 12,000 RPM for faster removal of material.
Made for versatile applications, it can be used for cutting through steel pipes and metal rods, while also being able to remove rust from metal gates, railings, window grilles, and more. Consequently, it's a valuable home improvement power tool to have on hand and is available at a discounted price of $59 on Amazon. There are currently 2,347 ratings for the product, giving it an average score of 4.7, with several users noting that it has an easy grip that allows greater control over its movements.
DeWalt Door Lock Installation Kit
The DeWalt Door Lock Installation Kit can be your partner in installing locks on wooden or metal doors. The kit includes a 2-1/8-inch hole saw that you can use to create the initial opening for a deadbolt, while the specialized C-clamp design keeps the door in place during the installation. There are two adjustable bushings to accommodate common door sizes so you can determine the right size of lock for your door.
This kit has achieved a 4.6-star rating on Amazon following 8,223 reviews and is listed at a price of $32.98. Those who used the kit said that it's one of the best tools you can have when installing or replacing door locks, as it helps drill the hole in the most accurate position for the lock while also maintaining proper alignment throughout the process. Besides, it also includes a backing plate that prevents warping during installation and enables quick disassembly from the mandrel.
DeWalt Random Orbit Sander
With a DeWalt Random Orbit Sander, you can perform tasks like preparing surfaces before a makeover, removing stains and old paint, and finishing wooden projects when building yourself new shelves, desks, or doors. The sander can achieve a speed of up to 12,000 OPM for efficient performance. Moreover, the tool has a low-profile design so you can work close to the surface while also feeling minimal vibrations, as noted by Amazon users.
There is a separate port where you can attach a dust collector to collect the dirt and dust produced during the process and reduce mess in the workspace. It has a 4.7-star rating from 3,580 Amazon reviewers, who found it comfortable to work with and also noted that the sandpaper is easy to replace. This DeWalt tool is currently available at a 20% discount on Amazon for $79.
DeWalt 20V Max Hammer Drill
The DeWalt 20V Max Hammer Drill is equipped with a 1/2-inch chuck that retains the bits so they don't come loose during use. There's an LED light located on the front of the tool that lights up the target, while the narrow head lets you work in tight spaces. It can reach a maximum rotational speed of 1,650 RPM, while the peak torque output is 527 inch-pounds — enough to drill through 0.5 inches of wood and 0.4 inches of metal with ease. Meanwhile, the hammer mode can produce up to 28,050 BPM to drill through tough surfaces.
Customers have successfully used this hammer drill for drilling into masonry and concrete and found it powerful enough for the job. It also makes drilling holes for cabinets, TV mounts, and shelves much less time-consuming. Rated at 4.7 by 660 global customers, it can be purchased for $88.92 on Amazon.
Methodology
These are some of the essential and versatile home improvement tools offered by DeWalt, all priced under $100, that aid in different around-the-house projects, as well as DIY hobbies for homeowners. Available via the official DeWalt Store on Amazon, these tools are all rated above 4 stars by at least 400 users.
In addition, we also went through the user comments and evaluated how buyers used these tools in actual home improvement projects, such as performing electrical repairs, renovating kitchens and rooms, and installing different appliances in the house. There were several instances of these tools meeting users' expectations during various repair and installation projects, therefore making them valuable additions to a home toolkit.