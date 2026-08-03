13 DeWalt Home Improvement Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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There are many home improvement tasks that one would like to perform themselves to save money by not hiring a professional. To do that, you will need different power and hand tools in your kit to execute the job well. For instance, jobs like kitchen renovations, installing lights and frames, and plumbing repairs are some tasks that you can perform, given you have the right tool for it, even with little knowledge and experience.

Hence, we have gathered some DeWalt home improvement tools that are both useful and affordable — priced under $100 — which makes them worth adding to your collection. You will find them handy for a range of tasks, such as using a drill driver to drill holes for your new frames or using an oscillating tool to remove old paint and grout stuck between the tiles.

Furthermore, all the products here have a minimum rating of 4 stars, collected from at least 400 users who found the tools helpful for performing repairs and renovations around the house. But before buying DeWalt tools, there are a few things to consider, such as pairing them with the right battery to get the maximum performance out of the tool.