12 Home Improvement Tools You Should Be Using In 2026
The modern home improver has such a vast catalog of resources available to support their endeavors. There are many excellent YouTube channels out there offering critical guidance on handling jobs you might not already be familiar with, and the tool world spits out new gear like clockwork. Renovators today have plenty of tech-infused gear and premium, feature-rich options to select from when considering new equipment. I'm a frequent home renovator, myself. My home was something of a fixer-upper when we moved in, and I've spent years pouring my heart and soul into updates and repairs to make the property something I can take pride in. In many cases, this required one or more new tools in my collection.
These 12 tools are all staples in my home improvement toolkit. Some are newer additions than others, but all have offered unique upgrades and advantages over the 'standard' option they replaced or augmented. In 2026, there's no need to struggle with measurement and layout tasks, access to more demanding spaces, or incomplete finishes that take away from the aesthetic value of your home and its contents. Each of these tools can make an immediate and significant impact on the way you approach home improvement jobs while adding a new level of confidence and enjoyment to your work, too.
Japanese-style pull saw
Whether it's a Vintage Disston garage sale find or a regular blade from a big box store, home improvers need a good hand saw. One of my favorites is the Japanese pull saw, which you pull rather than push. These tools feature two sets of cutting teeth, allowing for both cross-cutting and rip cuts with the same tool.
The Suizan Ryoba 9.5-Inch Double Edge Saw is a solid choice (available at Amazon). It's the one I use, and it features a 4.8-star average rating from 10,399 reviews. The saw is made in Japan with Japanese steel and is very sharp and lightweight. The narrow kerf, measuring 0.03 inches, achieves a smooth, fine cut with minimal effort.
Laser distance measurer
Instead of pulling out your tape measure to take lengthy distance measurements, a laser distance measure tool can make absolute mincemeat of the process. Whether you are measuring the height of a wall, space for cabinetry or furniture, or a garden area to build new planters, laser distance tools offer a one-click solution that delivers precise results. These tools often provide multiple units of measure, area calculations, and onboard storage so that you don't have to return to your notepad between each measurement.
The Bosch Blaze 165-Foot Laser Distance Tape Measuring Tool represents a good example of a quality laser solution. It features a backlit display and is accurate to +/- 1/16 of an inch. It can perform calculations and store up to 10 measurements. The tool also features an IP54 rating for use in demanding jobsite or weather-beaten conditions. It is available from Home Depot for $94 and has a 4.2-star average rating from 408 buyers.
Oscillating multitool
The oscillating multitool brings speed and ease to a renovation project, although it's worth brushing up on some beginner tips first. The tool features a plunge-cutting capability useful for cutting holes for new power outlets or switches, removing trim work at precise locations, and many other awkward tasks. Furthermore, multitools are compatible with numerous attachments, including sanding gear and even scraper blades, to help with surface preparation tasks.
Among the best oscillating multitools you can buy today, the Makita 18V LXT Sub-Compact StarlockMax Multitool is a standout model. It's available from Home Depot for $269 and features anti-vibration technology to improve user control. It uses a toolless clamping system for its accessories and has received a 4.7-star average rating from 310 buyers.
Work platform
Most homeowners will have access to a ladder to reach the roof or attic. Ladders are important, but they lack the mobility to handle complex tasks at height. For example, if you're hanging a new curtain, using a ladder requires repeated up-and-down adjustment. The same can be said for painting, wallpaper installation, or crown molding additions. Instead of settling for a ladder's frustrating limitations, a work platform lets you work with relative freedom, giving you room to move and place your tools.
The Werner Adjustable Aluminum Pro Platform is available from Home Depot for $199. This is the tool I use for my projects, and it's a battle-tested workhorse. The legs provide stable support for a wobble-free experience, and they adjust independently for use across uneven surfaces. It can handle 300 pounds and deliver 9 feet of reach. It's only been reviewed by 41 buyers, but it sports a 4.8-star average rating.
Paint sprayer
Home improvers tackling a wide range of painting jobs don't need to rely on the old ways of doing things. DIY painters can't sprint through large painting jobs like professionals can, unless they have a paint sprayer. These handle full-room renovations with speed and precision, applying consistent coats on walls, cabinetry, and other surfaces.
The Bosch AdvancedSpray 18V-500 Cordless Paint Gun is a tool I've used before. My father-in-law owns one, and it has performed near-miracles on numerous painting tasks in both his house and mine. It's available on Amazon for $285 and has a 4.4-star average rating from 114 buyers. The tool offers adjustable paint flow and air intake volume controls with an ergonomic shape.
A toolbelt
A toolbelt might feel like overkill for a casual home improver. But adding a toolbelt into your repertoire can make for significant improvements across the board as you tackle both small and large jobs.
Instead of putting your hammer or tape measure on a workbench, hooking or pocketing it on your toolbelt keeps it mobile and accessible. When you're up a ladder or stuck in an alcove, all you have to do is reach down into the pockets. Toolbelts make work smooth and efficient, alleviating stress throughout the workflow of any home improvement job. You probably don't need one with bulky shoulder straps for a day on the jobsite. But a basic tool belt or even just one pouch that slips onto the belt you already wear with your pants can make a big difference in everything you do.
The one I use is the Tucano Leather Toolbelt. It's not called upon for every job, but it's very helpful when needed. It's listed on Amazon for $57 and features a 4.0-star average rating from 317 buyers. The belt includes two side double pockets with added segments for pencils, screwdrivers, and a hammer on each side unit.
Pivoting bit holder
A pivoting bit holder allows for expanded coverage across drilling and driving needs. The typical bit retaining accessory features a straight-on layout that produces direct drilling and driving support. This is great for standard tasks, but many jobs demand a bit of contorting and adjustment to completely sink a fastener. A bit holder with some additional pivoting capability allows for extended reach into difficult areas. This is particularly useful for tackling repairs under the sink, building furniture, or handling automotive fixes.
The DeWalt Pivot Bit Holder Set comes with 13 bits and a magnetic bit holder featuring a notable tilt in the center of the unit. It offers a rapid loading capability to make setting a bit in place quick and easy. The tool accessory is listed at Amazon for $13 and features a 4.6 star average rating from 3,552 buyers. It utilizes a standard ¼-inch shank and operates with screwdriver bits. DeWalt also makes pivoting impact driver bit tip holder, featuring a $10 coupon price at Amazon with a 4.5 star average rating from 3,545 buyers.
Laser level
While a standard torpedo or box level offers classic, consistent layout capabilities, a new age of home improvement functionality calls for an upgrade to the trusty traditionals. A laser level makes quick work of nearly any lineup task you'll face. They're an ideal asset for hanging pictures on the wall, building shelves, or finding vertical plumb.
You won't have to give up an arm and a leg to find one with a cross line to support both vertical and horizontal levels with self-leveling capability. For example, I found mine on sale for around $25 at the local hardware shop during a holiday pricing event.
The Bauer 50-Foot Self Leveling Cross Line Laser Level is available at Harbor Freight for $100. It produces a red laser, which beats out green options in terms of durability. It features a ¼-inch by 20 threaded mounting screw for use with a tripod and can handle 360-degree horizontal projection for comprehensive coverage in a room. The tool offers both vertical and horizontal projection and fires out a bright line with a +/- 3/16-inch accuracy at 33 feet. It has received a 4.4-star average rating from 298 buyers.
An upgraded utility knife
Utility knives are an important tool in many tasks, from opening boxes to scoring floor mats and countless other things. Modern utility knives come with plenty of added bells and whistles, and a great example is the Milwaukee 6-in-1 Fastback Utility Knife.
The tool can tackle numerous DIY projects without swapping out the equipment for a different tool. It's available from Home Depot for $22 and sports a 4.4-star average rating from 1,788 buyers. The tool includes essential additions like a scoring blade and screwdriver, as well as onboard storage for backup blades. It can make many of your projects easier and faster, limiting the time spent searching for other support tools by bundling them in one unit.
Touch up markers
Touch-up markers are a lifesaver for home improvers with children, pets, or even just a bit of a clumsy streak. Even careful and considerate DIYers can find themselves scuffing up furniture with ease. Scratched coffee tables and other wooden surfaces can be a nagging distraction. In a rented property, you can even lose part or all of your deposit.
There are plenty of ways to fix damaged furniture and surfaces in the home, and the touch-up marker is a key tool for a quick fix to a small visual defect. The Lifreer 21-Piece Wood Filler Repair Kit features markers and wax sticks for cleaning up damaged furniture and floorboards. The set includes 10 colors to match a wide range of finishes and features a 4.3-star average rating from 1,490 buyers at Amazon, where it's listed for $12. They are also free from toxins and dry quickly to support repairs, even in sensitive environments with babies and pets.
Magnetic parts bowl
Magnetic parts bowls are often thought of as a mechanic's tool, designed to support work under the hood or beneath the chassis. This is certainly true, and they fit right at home in this setting. However, magnetized parts can be a valuable asset for home renovators and countless others who deal with nails, screws, and other metal components.
In workshop settings, this solution pulls double duty, allowing you to magnetically fix the bowl to a steel roll cab or vehicle while also holding your components in place at a convenient, nearby location. Performance Tool's Large Magnetic Nut and Bolt Tray measures 6 by 10 inches and is listed for $10 at Amazon, where it has 3,570 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating. It has strong magnets with a high-impact ABS construction and protective coating to keep the tray in good working order even in demanding environments. It's also long enough to secure metal tools like wrenches or screwdrivers when necessary.
Wall anchor setting tool
Most renovators will understand the value of a stud finder. The ability to locate these wooden beams hidden beneath the surface of your walls gives you confidence every time you mount heavy items like a TV or shelves. However, a wall anchor gun can anchor some heavy items to the wall without a connection to studs. Use caution, though, as wall anchors list a maximum weight capacity that you should respect.
The ISPINNER Heavy Duty Wall Anchor Gun is listed at Amazon for $14. It features a 4.4-star average rating from 208 buyers. This is virtually identical to the tool I have used in the past. To mount an anchor, you set the head into the tool and slip it into a hole you've drilled into the wall. Pull the trigger a few times to engage the anchor's ribbed expansion geometry to secure it in place. They're simple to use and deliver immense strength where fixing something to the studs isn't possible.
Methodology
Each of these tools are implements I have personal experience with while working on home improvement projects. They have all proven to be immensely helpful in getting various jobs finished. The specific products listed all feature at least a 4.0 star average review score with 100 or more reviews, with the exception of one tool I use personally instead of relying on others' experiences.