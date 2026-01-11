10 Home Improvement YouTube Channels You Should Be Following
The project of home improvement is one that rarely ends. No matter how well you curate your living space by attuning it to your specific needs and routines, there's always something that can be changed to upgrade it further. That's the neat thing about home improvement projects: They're never a one-size-fits-all solution. Whether you're after big changes or small enhancements, the DIY route is often a rewarding and efficient option.
I'm a homeowner, and I frequently find my weekends and evenings consumed by projects aimed at making the place I live a little more inviting, functional, comfortable, or "complete." I am not a professional renovator, but I do have a fairly extensive collection of tools gathered through the years and many hours poured into both hands-on practice and research into the ways pros tackle jobs. As a result, I've learned to meander my way through a great many improvement tasks. I'm guilty of some of the more common mistakes that DIYers make during home improvements, but I frequently seek to up my game by consulting how-to videos for inspiration and technical learning opportunities. For example, I did not need to reroof my shed when renovating the structure, but I spent lots of time perusing YouTube to become confident in my ability to perform the task anyway. Reviewing electrical installation videos was another big one to augment my existing knowledge before rewiring the socket layout around the house safely, avoiding potentially dangerous electrical DIY mistakes. These are some of the most valuable channels on YouTube to help support your own upcoming home improvement projects.
Renee Renovates
Renee Renovates is a great channel for home improvers of all skill levels. Renee (the channel's primary personality and namesake) says she "[is a] self-taught DIYer renovating my first home by myself and learning everything as I go." She's specifically working on updating the stylings and functionality of both her own 1914 Craftsman home and her parents' 1915 variant. This leads to an interesting segue: Did you know that from 1908 through 1942, you could literally order a home from the Sears catalog that you would then put together yourself? Though not every Craftsman home from the era was built from a kit, Sears (and other companies) offered many Craftsman-style houses through specialty catalogs.
The channel is noteworthy for the sheer scope of the projects Renee tackles. She's not afraid to get deep into a job and has touched on foundation repair, outdoor living space revivals, kitchen makeovers, and built-in constructions (including floor to ceiling units that are serious undertakings). What sets her work and channel apart is the detail she goes into while walking viewers through her process. She's extremely thorough, leading to virtually flawless finished elements. But her videos don't gloss over the hard work and painstaking detail that is required of a renovator to achieve these outcomes. Instead, they're realistic, showing what can be achieved by even a beginner when you put in the effort. More importantly, her videos illustrate what it takes to see your vision through to the end.
Chris Keel Joinery
Scottish builder Chris Keel lays on a thick accent and plenty of jokes alongside his professional experience as a carpenter (not to be confused with a woodworker). The Chris Keel Joinery channel is a relatively small one in comparison to some other YouTubers in the DIY arena (at time of writing he had a "modest" 76,000 subscribers), but that's figure's almost certainly going to increase. Chris has made videos on both large and small renovation projects, including things like built-in wardrobes and door frame installation. He's tackled window installs and other tasks like securely mounting a television on the wall.
The channel offers a mix of major renovation work and "simple" upgrade tasks. He has filmed and explained projects like drywalling (and building) an extension on a house, as well as endeavors like laying new laminate flooring. No matter where you find yourself in your own home improvement timeline, Chris can offer some important tips, tricks, and how-to guidance that will come in handy. As he is a professional in the trades, his explainers go a little further than the basics of what needs to be done in order to build something or install a new fixture. Chris showcases proper tool use, including safety measures, and he offers some streamlined tactics to help make things flow a little smoother while tackling your own tasks. Picking up a few pro tips along the way like how to deploy your tape measure like a professional or even the fast and efficient way to cut drywall sheets without overthinking it can make a huge difference and help close the gap between professional efficiency and DIY struggles.
JoeSimple
The JoeSimple YouTube channel is focused on exterior renovations and homestead building tasks. His videos include things like lean-to roofing builds, putting together animal enclosures like chicken coops and goat pens, and designing easy composting essentials. Many of the channel's topics also cover gardening and growing, including the construction and use of DIY greenhouses. There are also videos that go into detail on rainwater collection systems, off-grid solar projects, and more.
In his channel description, JoeSimple says it's all about documenting the experiences of him and his family building their homestead while inspiring, and teaching, others to follow in his footsteps. His channel looks to impart the wisdom of a general contractor upon those without the same nuanced knowledge base. His videos also cover how to build outdoor play areas for kids, so this can be a valuable channel for parents looking to create tree forts and other customized play spaces for their own children.
The Excellent Laborer
The Excellent Laborer is a YouTube channel dedicated to "document[ing] my journey of building houses on my own." It follows the projects of Josh, a construction industry veteran with over 20 years experience in the trades. Josh tackles just about any kind of project you might run into while working on building or repair jobs around the house. Even if you'll never put a new roof on your own home or engage in timber framing work to finish your basement yourself, it's instructive to know the basics of how these jobs are done. You might find this kind of how-to video to be a fascinating learning opportunity even if you'll never perform the same kind of work. Moreover, this knowledge can help make it easier working with professionals you might hire for larger jobs that you can't handle yourself.
More adventurous homeowners seeking to perform in-depth renovations, like fitting a staircase themselves or performing a complete bathroom makeover, can get all the help they need to learn the specifics of these types of jobs. Josh's channel has astounding depth, as there are videos of him performing plumbing installations, electrical wiring tasks, concrete work, tiling and cabinetry jobs, and much more. Everything is covered, from finishing tips on installing baseboards correctly to the core elements of building a new structure. This wide variety gives viewers everything they need to confidently work with contractors or dig into a job themselves.
Proper DIY
Stuart Matthews is the personality behind Proper DIY. The channel is a "proper British" take on all things home improvement, tool use, and more. In Proper DIY's own words, he says, "after many years of 'Doing It Myself' I now invite you the viewer into my world of DIY projects around the house and garden, I hope to inspire everyone to give it a go." The channel seeks to deliver informative and actionable information that homeowners and others can leverage in their daily routines to save money, manage repairs and renovations on their own, and have fun while doing it.
Proper DIY is a channel that's fairly lighthearted, but it's bursting with helpful information about all kinds of key areas of the home improvement landscape. The channel includes videos on building fences and gates that are as sturdy as they are aesthetically pleasing, tips on constructing and repairing walls and foundations, and even how to complete upgrades like adding new light fixtures to your household or mending cracks in drywall and plaster. The channel also tackles larger enhancements such as installing underfloor heating, customizing built-in furniture units, and plenty of lawncare topics ranging from basic upkeep to total rehabilitation. This is a great way to learn about in-depth maintenance and renovation as well as basic DIY tips and tricks to make any project a little easier.
Champagne Chaos
Annie's Champagne Chaos YouTube channel brings its creator's home enhancements — and her infectious personality — into full focus. "I got over my fear of power tools and realized my love for DIY'ing my visions to life... now I can't stop!" she exclaims. "If you're interested in DIY/home renovations with a good cocktail and a little life in the mix, you're in the right place!" This is an apt description of Annie's channel; it's packed with not just lots of charm but also plenty of critically important tips and visual guides on how to perform nuanced and thoughtful home improvements.
Champagne Chaos focuses quite a bit on decorative and stylistic upgrades, but this frequently involves tasks like drywalling segments to produce customized walled areas, coffered ceiling installations, and "hacks" for built-in IKEA furniture pieces. Annie isn't shy about the work that goes into a completed project, so viewers can get a fuller sense of what a job can ultimately produce as well as the commitment these creations require. Her videos can be immensely helpful for those seeking unique and noteworthy ways to finish a room. Moreover, her stylistic taste is classy and elegant without going overboard, making it a great jumping off point for homeowners across a broad spectrum.
On The Trowel
For my money, On The Trowel is the best channel I know of when it comes to learning anything related to plastering and surface finishing tasks. Kirk Johnstone is an English plasterer who's been documenting his daily grind on YouTube since 2016 (and doing the job since he was 15). He says "the reason I made this channel is to sort of leave a bit of me for my family." His desire to share comes from a love for his grandfather, who died when he was young. Posting these videos gives Kirk the ability to document the kind of person he is for his family while also sharing his daily life with the world to teach others about the trade. Kirk's channel features primarily plastering and exterior surface rendering, but he also shares stories and deals out tips and tricks involving the task itself. Kirk also shares videos delineating best practices for the tools and materials required to do the job.
Plastering is a task that often comes into the picture for renovators. Whether you're using true plaster mixes or simply spreading a bit of filler paste onto a wall to finish off a repair, it's crucial to hone your ability to smooth the surface and prevent cracks or deformations from returning. On The Trowel delivers everything you need to know about accurately and effectively performing these tasks. There's a philanthropic streak to Kirk as well, as he often finishes a job for a client only to not charge people in need for his labor costs.
I Like To Make Stuff
Videos on this channel frequently start off with a common refrain, the host cheerfully exclaiming, "I'm Bob and I like to make stuff!" True to its name, the I Like To Make Stuff channel features a wonderful world of quirky projects and tech-inspired upgrades that often feature offbeat but clever uses for smart home gadgets. But that's not all you'll find here: It also covers a number of structural and functional improvement areas, too. Bob has designed hobby projects like a wooden katana and delivered how-to videos on 3D printing and t-shirt screen printing techniques. He also tackled other areas of focus like building cabinets from scratch or even building a pool house.
In the channel's description, the creative team says: "These videos are our attempt [at] inspiring and empowering others to make the stuff they want to have." In the trove of detailed videos on building all kinds of novel elements, you'll find things like secret doorways and hidden rooms, sliding doors recessed behind custom bookshelves and cabinetry, and other things like innovative desk upgrades and acoustic paneling that might fit right in within your DIY home theater setup.
Renovators looking for inspiration on a new project, or a unique installation that will turn heads and grab attention, might want to take note of the tasks presented on this channel. The I Like To Make Stuff crew rarely plays it safe with their designs. Admittedly, these projects won't always fit in a traditionally-styled home, but they can be a centerpiece for a child's room or a household looking to infuse new energy and fun into the living spaces.
The DIY Guy
Cameron Seaman performs a wide range of DIY improvements while operating The DIY Guy YouTube channel. Cameron has tackled a wealth of topics, including laying flooring, improving electrical systems, and even building sheds and other external structures. "My mission," he says in the channel's description, "is to teach you new skills and save you money." The page features lots of important knowledge enhancers when it comes to the jobs you might need to perform around the house, as well as reviews and explainers on the tools you'll need to get those jobs done right. This channel follows an English DIYer, so some of the tasks he busies himself with won't be a perfect fit for American viewers. For example, most homes in the UK are made with block walls, while wood framing is the standard across much of the United States. Even so, lots of the topics he covers are universal; improvement projects like shower upgrades and repairs, wall paneling installations, and stair improvements can all translate perfectly, regardless of where you call home.
Cameron's channel offers a DIYer's perspective rather than that of a true professional, and yet he has experience across a significant range of jobs. He also exhibits a willingness to handle just about anything a home might throw at him, giving viewers a good look at what goes into some of the more time consuming and difficult repairs they might be considering. Cameron offers detailed info on projects like adding light sockets to a house, installing new door locks, and creating things like a built-in media wall.
HouseImprovements
HouseImprovements is the how-to library of Shannon, a journeyman carpenter from Canada with 25-plus years of experience in varying segments of the construction industry. Shannon notes that his channel was designed "to help people of all skill levels" tackle repair and renovation tasks that "empower DIYers." His channel covers a wealth of knowledge that DIY enthusiasts will need to dabble in to perform the jobs they frequently want to manage in their homes.
Many of the channel's videos focus specifically on construction. For those working on lofty expansion plans at their property, HouseImprovements can assist in providing information on everything from laying an effective foundation to building walls and wrapping the exterior of the structure. Shannon has uploads tackling vinyl siding installation, plumbing and electrical work, and insulation tasks. There are also numerous videos on the channel that can help renovators with smaller projects. Some of his productions feature the installation of new deadbolt locks, lawncare and maintenance tasks, and general home care. He also tackles RV maintenance and tool explainers. Viewers can explore things like washing machine filter upkeep as well as deck building tutorials to expand your living space into the outdoor areas beyond your home.
Methodology
All of these home improvement channels are YouTubers that I've been watching personally for years. They've each helped me make sense of components of at least one renovation project around the house. They take on the task of home improvement projects from various angles, as well, offering a mix of professional expertise and DIY grit.
On a data-driven note, many of these YouTubers have hundreds of thousands of subscribers and hundreds of videos posted over the span of years on the platform. JoeSimple is the smallest of the bunch, but he still commands a significant following, with around 41,000 subscribers as of January 2026. This lends credence to the value of each of these YouTubers' legitimacy as a valuable learning resource for DIYers hoping to add new home improvement skills to their repertoire.